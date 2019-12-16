Drew Brees ties Peyton for most career TD passes

If it's Monday night in the Superdome, Drew Brees is making history.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback moved up in the record books yet again on Monday evening, tying Peyton Manning for most career touchdown passes (539) in NFL history with two scores against the Indianapolis Colts, Manning's former team.

Brees passed New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (538) on the list in the process.

The quarterback's first TD pass of the evening, a 15-yard toss to Michael Thomas (who else?), came on New Orleans' second drive of the game with 12:43 left in the second quarter. Brees' second -- a 21-yard strike to Tre'Quan Smith -- came six minutes later.

This is the second straight season that Brees has climbed to the top of the record books on "Monday Night Football." Brees passed Manning for most career passing yards (71,940) against the Redskins on "MNF" in Week 5 in 2018. Brady has since also passed Manning.

Entering Monday night, Brees had 537 career TD passes, 76,577 career passing yards and an NFL-best 67.5 career completion percentage. He'll leave atop the career charts in each of those statistics.