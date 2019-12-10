2020 Offensive Pro Bowlers: Lamar Jackson, George Kittle locks

With the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters set to be revealed live during "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, I've decided to make my own list of offensive players worthy of making this year's Pro Bowl in Orlando.

I realize the real Pro Bowl teams will be separated by conference -- one for the AFC, one for the NFC. But like I did last year in this space, I've come up with an offensive super team, using the entire NFL as my player pool. I will get back to my usual offensive player rankings next week. Until then, here is my Offensive Pro Bowl Team.

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The second-year quarterback has transformed the Ravens' offense into a juggernaut in 2019 -- thanks, in part, to offensive coordinator Greg Roman catering the unit to his quarterback's strengths and religiously using the read option. Over the weekend, Jackson became the second QB in NFL history with 1,000 rush yards in a single season, joining Michael Vick (1,039 in 2006). He's gashed defenses all season long with his legs, but I've also seen him make strides as a passer almost every week. On Jackson's first throw of the second half Sunday against the Bills, he executed a sidearm throw to Seth Roberts for an 8-yard gain with pressure in his face to set up a 61-yard catch-and-run TD on the next play. There is no limit for the MVP front-runner.

Running back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

McCaffrey didn't even make the Pro Bowl last season after racking up 1,965 scrimmage yards (third-most in the NFL), including 1,098 rush yards, and 13 total touchdowns. Voters, I'm talking to you now. Getting this guy to his first Pro Bowl in 2020 is a no-brainer. He is 54 scrimmage yards away from cracking 2,000 for the season. He has played 95 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps and touches the ball on nearly 40 percent of those snaps. I mean, the kid is doing everything.

Running back: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Like McCaffrey, Cook can do it all. He can run inside or outside the tackles, catch the ball out of the backfield in the screen game or line up on the perimeter. The third-year pro is a one-cut runner who hits full speed through the hole and has home-run ability from anywhere on the field. He's in a system that showcases his versatility and provides him with bountiful opportunities -- evidenced by his 1,611 scrimmage yards (second in the NFL) in 13 games.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

When I think of an NFL fullback, I think of longtime 49er Tom Rathman. He often marched out on the field with a neck roll and a bloody nose, freight-training through defenders, which forced him to frequently change his facemask during games. However, Juszczyk, who missed four games with a knee injury earlier this season, is nothing like Rathman. Juszczyk's a versatile player who widens holes for his running backs, using the defender's leverage and his own knowledge of the gap assigned to the defender clear lanes. He's not an old-school fullback, but he's instrumental in Kyle Shanahan's system.

Wide receiver: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Thomas is having a record-setting campaign. His 121 catches are the most by a player in his first 13 games in NFL history, and Thomas is on pace to break Marvin Harrison's 2002 record for receptions in a single season (143). Thomas is Drew Brees' favorite target for a reason -- he catches just about everything thrown in his vicinity.

Wide receiver: Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

Golladay has been everything the Lions had hoped he'd be when they cleared the way for him to take on a bigger role by trading away Golden Tate at midseason last year. The 6-foot-4 wideout reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins when it comes to his body control, but Golladay is more explosive. The Lions have had three different starting quarterbacks in 2019, and Golladay has been productive with each. The Lions WR1 just surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season and leads the league in receiving touchdowns (10) with three weeks to go.

Wide receiver: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bruce Arians tried to tell everyone in the preseason that Godwin was poised for a big year. He wasn't kidding. The dynamic receiver is second in receiving yards (1,212) through 13 games and has a chance to build on that production now that the Bucs' WR1, Mike Evans, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Godwin reminds me of my former teammate Andre Johnson. Both guys are just at a different level than everyone else on the field when it comes to athleticism.

Slot receiver: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

Edelman is one of the most clutch players in playoff history, and this season he's been one of the few bright spots for a Patriots offense that is really struggling. Edelman, who has lined up in the slot on 58 percent of his offensive snaps in 2019, has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in his career and is on pace to register 100 receptions for the second time since he entered the league in 2009.

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce is one of the biggest mismatches in the game, as he's able to make play after play no matter who's defending him. With three games left in the season, Kelce is 11 receiving yards shy of becoming the first tight end in league history to record four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. That nugget alone tells us everything we need to know about what he means to the Chiefs' offense.

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is an absolute force in the run game, pushing a defender out of the play on almost every assignment. People forget how valuable a dominating blocker is in an offense like Kyle Shanahan's. But let's not look past what he brings in the passing attack. On Sunday against the Saints, Kittle had a defining moment with less than a minute remaining in the game, when he dragged a Saints defender down the sideline -- while said defender was yanking on his facemask, mind you -- during a catch-and-run play on fourth-and-2, which ultimately set up Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal. He's one of my favorite players to watch right now.

Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens exercised the fifth-year option on Stanley's rookie contract last offseason with good reason. He is PFF's highest-graded offensive lineman in pass blocking (92.5) of players with a minimum of 400 pass blocking snaps, having allowed zero sacks, one QB hit and seven hurries. He's great in pass protection but even better in the run game as a blocker for the Ravens' dynamic duo of Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram. Baltimore could be without Stanley (concussion) on Thursday night against the Jets, so it'll be interesting to see how the unit does if he's unable to play.

Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

As good as the Saints' offense has been this season -- whether it's Drew Brees or Teddy Bridgewater under center -- the success starts up front. Ramczyk has given up zero sacks and only one QB hit on 545 pass plays this season, per Pro Football Focus. The tackle's production should earn him a trip to his first Pro Bowl.

Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

Like Stanley, Yanda is a key cog in the Ravens' electric rushing attack. Few guards stand out like Yanda on film. He's one of the league's most athletic players at the position and has exceptional footwork. As a result, he's allowed only one sack and one QB hit in 427 pass plays, per PFF. A campaign like that should land him his eighth Pro Bowl nod.

Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' O-line has had a ton of turnover due to injuries but Martin has been the constant. He's made the Pro Bowl in each of his five NFL seasons, and he's well on his way to another. He's the only offensive lineman to have a pass blocking grade (91.2) of 90 or higher (min. 400 pass blocking snaps), per PFF. And like others on my list, he hasn't given up a sack all season.

Center: J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns

It's been an up-and-down 2019 for the Browns, but Tretter's play has been one of the more consistent parts of Freddie Kitchens' offense. He signed a three-year contract extension with the Browns in November, and it's not surprise Cleveland wanted to keep him in the fold. He's been a mainstay near the top of PFF's center rankings throughout the season.

