NFL truths confirmed in Week 14: Bills are the real deal, Taysom Hill's not the answer

Near the end of CBS' broadcast of K.C.'s 33-27 win over frisky Miami, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were talking about how this year's Chiefs are better than last year's Super Bowl champion Chiefs. I couldn't agree more. On a day when ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ threw three interceptions and the Dolphins did a lot of really good things, the Chiefs still found a way to win. Mahomes did throw for 393 yards and two touchdowns, by the way, making a number of highlight-reel plays in the process. And ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ (eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown) continued to assault the record books, recording his fourth game of this season with eight-plus catches and 125-plus yards -- the most such efforts by a tight end in one season since at least 1950, per NFL Research. Kelce, who currently leads the entire NFL with 1,250 receiving yards, needs just 128 more to break ﻿George Kittle﻿'s single-season TE record (1,377 in 2018). ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ (four touches for 111 yards and two scores) was a beast, per usual, while the Chiefs' other ludicrous-speed wideout, ﻿Mecole Hardman﻿, had a 67-yard punt-return touchdown.