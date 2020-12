NFL truths confirmed in Week 14: Bills are the real deal, Taysom Hill's not the answer

Near the end of CBS' broadcast of K.C.'s 33-27 win over frisky Miami, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were talking about how this year's Chiefs are better than last year's Super Bowl champion Chiefs. I couldn't agree more. On a day when Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions and the Dolphins did a lot of really good things, the Chiefs still found a way to win. Mahomes did throw for 393 yards and two touchdowns, by the way, making a number of highlight-reel plays in the process. And Travis Kelce (eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown) continued to assault the record books, recording his fourth game of this season with eight-plus catches and 125-plus yards -- the most such efforts by a tight end in one season since at least 1950, per NFL Research. Kelce, who currently leads the entire NFL with 1,250 receiving yards, needs just 128 more to break George Kittle's single-season TE record (1,377 in 2018). Tyreek Hill (four touches for 111 yards and two scores) was a beast, per usual, while the Chiefs' other ludicrous-speed wideout, Mecole Hardman, had a 67-yard punt-return touchdown.