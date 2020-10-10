NFL Shop at Tottenham 

Gameday

Shop Opening Times

The NFL Store at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be open from 9am – 8pm on Gameday.

Shop Clear Bag Policy

For increased safety and security, the NFL Store will be adhering to a Clear Bag Policy. If you intend to enter the stadium, your NFL Shop bag must be sealed by our cashiers and remain sealed and untampered with until you are through the security checkpoints. The bag can only contain contents purchased through the NFL Shop.

Click & Collect

Skip the queues on Gameday with our NEW NFL London Games Click and Collect platform. Shop a range of Game Day product, team jerseys, souvenirs & accessories and pick up from the dedicated Click and Collect unit.

You can also order from your seat up until the end of the third quarter and collect after the game.

Returns Policy

Unworn product with tags attached can be exchanged or returned in-store until the 17thOctober or online HERE within 30 days of purchase.

Other places to pick up your merchandise

The NFL Store isn't the only place you can bag some merchandise, check out our Shop units located at the below areas on Gameday – ask a friendly member of staff for directions if you need help.