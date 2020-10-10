NFL Shop at Tottenham 

Published: Oct 10, 2020 at 11:41 AM

The 2021 NFL London Games are right around the corner, but it's not just about the action on the field. NFL will be taking over the Store at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the lead up to, and during, the games. Check out the below for everything you need to know...

Table inside Article
Date Day Opening Time Closing Time
08/10/2021 Friday 12:00 19:00
09/10/2021 Saturday 10:00 19:00
10/10/2021 Sunday 09:00 20:00
11/10/2021 Monday 10:00 19:00
12/10/2021 Tuesday 10:00 19:00
13/10/2021 Wednesday 10:00 19:00
14/10/2021 Thursday 10:00 19:00
15/10/2021 Friday 10:00 19:00
16/10/2021 Saturday 10:00 19:00
17/10/2021 Sunday 09:00 20:00

Entry to the NFL Store is subject to the NFL COVID-19 protocols. For more information, click here.

Pre-Game Shop Activities

Visit the NFL Shop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Saturday 9th October through to Friday 15th October for a range of exclusive activities, whilst you shop the largest range of NFL products outside of America.

Saturday 16th October – Counting down to game 2! Enjoy:

  • Photo opportunity with the Vince Lombardi Trophy
  • Panini Photo Booth and free sticker book with purchase
  • Customise your Wilson footballs or Nike Jerseys
  • Meet Ledley King and former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (12pm-1pm)
  • NFL cheerleaders will be in attendance from 2pm

Sunday 17th October – Gameday!

*Free Panini Sticker Book *

Make any purchase in store during the Games and receive a FREE Panini sticker book. Whilst stocks last. Only available outside of Gamedays.

Gameday

Shop Opening Times

The NFL Store at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be open from 9am – 8pm on Gameday.

Shop Clear Bag Policy

For increased safety and security, the NFL Store will be adhering to a Clear Bag Policy. If you intend to enter the stadium, your NFL Shop bag must be sealed by our cashiers and remain sealed and untampered with until you are through the security checkpoints. The bag can only contain contents purchased through the NFL Shop.

Click & Collect

Skip the queues on Gameday with our NEW NFL London Games Click and Collect platform. Shop a range of Game Day product, team jerseys, souvenirs & accessories and pick up from the dedicated Click and Collect unit.

You can also order from your seat up until the end of the third quarter and collect after the game.

C&C link: https://www.nflgamedaystore.retail.fanatics.co.uk/

Returns Policy

Unworn product with tags attached can be exchanged or returned in-store until the 17thOctober or online HERE within 30 days of purchase.

Other places to pick up your merchandise

The NFL Store isn't the only place you can bag some merchandise, check out our Shop units located at the below areas on Gameday – ask a friendly member of staff for directions if you need help.

  • St Francis School
  • Park Lane Merchandise Unit
  • South Podium
  • Hospitality Entrances – East & West Atriums
  • Via the dedicated QR code in each of the stadium suites

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' end of season Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league from 1 to 32
news

Three UK players selected to compete for NFL roster spot

PLayers from nine countries selected to compete for a spot in the 2022 NFL International Player Pathway Program
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 18 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 18
news

How to watch the Playoffs in the UK

Watch all 13 games live!
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 18 Mailbag

The Sky Sports host answers UK fans questions
news

Neil Reynolds' Power Rankings Week 18

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league from 1 to 32
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 17 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 17
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 16 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 16
news

Neil Reynolds' Power Rankings Week 16

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league from 1 to 32
news

Neil Reynolds' Week 15 Wrap

Sky Sports' NFL presenter Neil Reynolds looks back on Week 14
news

NFL unveils six teams who will market themselves in the UK

International Home Market Area Initiative launched
news

Neil Reynolds' Power Rankings Week 15

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW