The 2021 NFL London Games are right around the corner, but it's not just about the action on the field. NFL will be taking over the Store at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the lead up to, and during, the games. Check out the below for everything you need to know...
|Date
|Day
|Opening Time
|Closing Time
|08/10/2021
|Friday
|12:00
|19:00
|09/10/2021
|Saturday
|10:00
|19:00
|10/10/2021
|Sunday
|09:00
|20:00
|11/10/2021
|Monday
|10:00
|19:00
|12/10/2021
|Tuesday
|10:00
|19:00
|13/10/2021
|Wednesday
|10:00
|19:00
|14/10/2021
|Thursday
|10:00
|19:00
|15/10/2021
|Friday
|10:00
|19:00
|16/10/2021
|Saturday
|10:00
|19:00
|17/10/2021
|Sunday
|09:00
|20:00
Pre-Game Shop Activities
Visit the NFL Shop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Saturday 9th October through to Friday 15th October for a range of exclusive activities, whilst you shop the largest range of NFL products outside of America.
Saturday 16th October – Counting down to game 2! Enjoy:
- Photo opportunity with the Vince Lombardi Trophy
- Panini Photo Booth and free sticker book with purchase
- Customise your Wilson footballs or Nike Jerseys
- Meet Ledley King and former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (12pm-1pm)
- NFL cheerleaders will be in attendance from 2pm
Sunday 17th October – Gameday!
*Free Panini Sticker Book *
Make any purchase in store during the Games and receive a FREE Panini sticker book. Whilst stocks last. Only available outside of Gamedays.
Gameday
Shop Opening Times
The NFL Store at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be open from 9am – 8pm on Gameday.
Shop Clear Bag Policy
For increased safety and security, the NFL Store will be adhering to a Clear Bag Policy. If you intend to enter the stadium, your NFL Shop bag must be sealed by our cashiers and remain sealed and untampered with until you are through the security checkpoints. The bag can only contain contents purchased through the NFL Shop.
Click & Collect
Skip the queues on Gameday with our NEW NFL London Games Click and Collect platform. Shop a range of Game Day product, team jerseys, souvenirs & accessories and pick up from the dedicated Click and Collect unit.
You can also order from your seat up until the end of the third quarter and collect after the game.
Returns Policy
Unworn product with tags attached can be exchanged or returned in-store until the 17thOctober or online HERE within 30 days of purchase.
Other places to pick up your merchandise
The NFL Store isn't the only place you can bag some merchandise, check out our Shop units located at the below areas on Gameday – ask a friendly member of staff for directions if you need help.
- St Francis School
- Park Lane Merchandise Unit
- South Podium
- Hospitality Entrances – East & West Atriums
- Via the dedicated QR code in each of the stadium suites