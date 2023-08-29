NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- FB Clint Ratkovich is being waived, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a soure.
TRADES
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette is being acquired by the Panthers from the Chiefs in an exchange for a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Carolina later confirmed the trade.
INJURIES
- CB Caleb Farley (back) will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, which means Farley will miss at least the team's first four games.