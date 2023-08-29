Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 29

Published: Aug 29, 2023 at 07:25 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

ROSTER CUTS

  • FB Clint Ratkovich is being waived, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a soure.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

TRADES

  • WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette is being acquired by the Panthers from the Chiefs in an exchange for a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Carolina later confirmed the trade.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • CB Caleb Farley (back) will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, which means Farley will miss at least the team's first four games.

Related Content

news

RB Dalvin Cook thinks Jets winning Super Bowl is 'very realistic': 'That's why I'm here'

Expectations are Empire State Building-high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the offseason additions of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook. Cook believes Gang Green can break the 55-year streak of Super Bowl futility.
news

Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, place ex-Colts CB on reserve/suspended list

The Eagles signed ex-Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, the team announced Monday.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance's trade to Cowboys: 'He's got a bright future in this league'

Former 49ers quarterback and current Raiders QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo offered up his take on Trey Lance's trade to the Cowboys. "Things didn't work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man," Garoppolo said in an interview that will air on Tuesday's "NFL Total Access." 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list; Colt McCoy released

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 NFL season as he continues to work his way back from last year's ACL injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Browns acquiring kicker Dustin Hopkins from Chargers in trade, releasing Cade York

﻿Cade York﻿'s rough preseason has prompted the Browns to head in a new direction at kicker. Cleveland is acquiring veteran ﻿Dustin Hopkins﻿ via trade with the Chargers and is releasing York, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.
news

Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

After missing out on the second preseason game, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham made the most of his opportunity with a standout performance against the Houston Texans.
news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.