Titans RB Hassan Haskins arrested, charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

Published: Jun 30, 2023 at 07:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, according to a Davidson County (Tennessee) Criminal Court report.

The felony arrest stems from an incident on June 22, per the court report. Haskins, 23, has been released after posting a $10,000 bond.

"We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement to NFL Media.

Haskins is scheduled to appear on July 10 in Davidson County Court before Judge Ana Escobar.

Haskins was selected out of Michigan in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Titans. In his rookie season, Haskins, who was used on special teams for the majority of his snaps, appeared in 15 games with one start, recording 93 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Related Content

news

Former Broncos DT, pro wrestler Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Darren Drozdov, who briefly played for the Denver Broncos before becoming a professional wrestler, died Friday, his family announced through World Wrestling Entertainment.

news

Projecting NFC North hierarchy for 2023 season: Who will win NFL's tightest division race?

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, one division appears more tightly packed than the rest. So, how will a wide-open NFC North race between the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings actually play out? Bucky Brooks provides a pecking order, and No. 1 might surprise you.

news

State of the 2023 Baltimore Ravens: Will Lamar Jackson and Co. get over the playoff hump?

Can Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore on the deep playoff run that has proved elusive in his career so far? Adam Rank examines the state of the Ravens heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker wants to be paid fairly as he plans to attend training camp following trade request

Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn't want to be the highest-paid safety as he plans to report to training camp following an April trade request, but he does hope to be paid fairly, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per Baker's agent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More