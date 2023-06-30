Titans RB Hassan Haskins arrested, charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, according to a Davidson County (Tennessee) Criminal Court report.
The felony arrest stems from an incident on June 22, per the court report. Haskins, 23, has been released after posting a $10,000 bond.
"We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement to NFL Media.
Haskins is scheduled to appear on July 10 in Davidson County Court before Judge Ana Escobar.
Haskins was selected out of Michigan in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Titans. In his rookie season, Haskins, who was used on special teams for the majority of his snaps, appeared in 15 games with one start, recording 93 rushing yards on 25 carries.