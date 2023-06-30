Titans RB Hassan Haskins arrested, charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, according to a Davidson County (Tennessee) Criminal Court report.

The felony arrest stems from an incident on June 22, per the court report. Haskins, 23, has been released after posting a $10,000 bond.

"We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement to NFL Media.

Haskins is scheduled to appear on July 10 in Davidson County Court before Judge Ana Escobar.