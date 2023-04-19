Around the NFL

Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault, vandalism charges

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 06:13 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 15 on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism, per Davidson County (Tennessee) court records.

The charges stem from an incident on April 14, court records show.

A Nashville native, Claybrooks, 25, was released on $2,500 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

"The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville, Tennessee involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information," the team said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Drafted out of Memphis in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Claybrooks has played in 46 games over three seasons in Jacksonville, started six and played in every game last year. He has logged 81 combined tackles and five passes defensed over his career.

Claybrooks is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

