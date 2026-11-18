NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 11
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Week 11 is the Byepocalypse -- SIX teams are off -- so there might be some deeper pulls in the "Starts" and fewer names in the "Sits." May we all survive!
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Swift was on bye in Week 10 and scored a season-low 3.1 fantasy points in Week 9 against the Buccaneers ... but the bounceback is coming this Sunday. He's had at least 13 opportunities (carries + targets) in every game, scored 10 touchdowns in total and gets the Saints in Week 11. They were the matchup for last week's "Start of the Week" -- Chuba Hubbard -- and have now allowed 28.9 points per game to the position (second-most in the NFL). No team has surrendered more touchdowns per game to running backs in the red zone, and Swift is fifth in the league with 4.7 red-zone opportunities per game. He's a near-guarantee to score and will be a fantasy RB1 in this matchup even if Kyle Monangai returns to action.
Notable starts
Pollard was a poor play last week against Jacksonville, but still managed a decent fantasy day and has an infinitely better matchup this Sunday. The Cowboys have unseated the Saints as the top fantasy matchup for RBs after allowing more than 60 points to Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black this past Sunday.
Public service announcement: Jonah Coleman is a fantasy stud. He's taken over as the clear RB1 in Denver, averaging 18 touches for 96 yards over his last two games before the Week 10 bye (with a touchdown in both). The Raiders are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Coleman has 20-point upside in this matchup.
If you need a deeper play, Gainwell averaged 101.3 scrimmage yards per game over the three weeks entering the Week 10 bye and could see a healthy receiving role in catch-up mode against the Lions on Sunday. He's worth throwing into a FLEX spot in a pinch.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
No Saints running back has logged more than 10 carries in multiple games this season. Etienne led the group with eight carries on Sunday, but Audric Estime had seven of his own. Neither of those backs reached 40 total yards, while Kamara vultured both touchdowns despite receiving just five touches. They split the snaps 44.3% (Estime) to 34.4% (Etienne) to 23% (Kamara) ... which makes picking the lead back(s) against the Bears nearly impossible. And even if there were some clarity in the Saints' running back room, they've logged the fourth-fewest rushing yards and yards per carry in the league. Stay away entirely, if at all possible.
Notable sits
Since his return from injury in Week 7, Mason has yet to score seven fantasy points in a game, with two catches and zero touchdowns over four contests. With a low floor and essentially no ceiling against the 49ers, Mason should ride the bench, even in desperate situations.
If you rode Allen through the first half of the fantasy season and are struggling to take him out of your lineup, allow me to help. He's scored fewer than six fantasy points in both games with Breece Hall back, averaging just 9.5 opportunities per game after logging more than 20 per game in Hall's absence.