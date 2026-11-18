NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 11
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Week 11 is the Byepocalypse -- SIX teams are off -- so there might be some deeper pulls in the "Starts" and fewer names in the "Sits." May we all survive!
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Entering their Week 7 bye, Buffalo's D/ST had scored fewer than 6.0 fantasy points in every single game and was averaging 1.7 fantasy PPG, with the league's third-lowest pressure rate. The unit has scored double-digit fantasy points in each of its three games since the bye, averaging 13.7 per game, with the league's highest pressure rate. The Bills have given up fewer real-life points over those three weeks in total (28) than they had allowed per game before the bye (28.5). The turnaround has been exceptional, and they'll ride it into a highly favorable matchup with the Dolphins, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to D/STs this season.
Notable starts
The Chiefs D/ST has been hit or miss this season, but it's a strong play against rookie QB Carson Beck and the lowly Cardinals. The Rams just scored 16.0 fantasy points against the Cards' offense -- with five sacks and two interceptions -- and Arizona might be the top target for fantasy defenses moving forward.
Over their seven-game losing streak starting in Week 3, the Eagles have allowed the third-highest pressure rate (42.8%) and fifth-most sacks per game (3.4), while scoring a league-low 14.3 points per game. Pittsburgh's D/ST is a top-tier play once again in Week 11.
Detroit's defensive turnaround after the first month of the season has been borderline miraculous and has resulted in six-plus fantasy points in five straight games. Even without Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions are an excellent start against a Tampa Bay offense allowing the fourth-most fantasy PPG to defenses.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
The Ravens were a highly drafted D/ST and remain rostered in more than 80% of ESPN leagues. I'm not sure why. They're 24th in scoring defense, 27th in takeaways per game and tied for 27th in sacks per game. They've scored ONE fantasy point over the last four weeks -- in total -- and just made the Chargers' offense look functional for the first time this season. The Panthers haven't been as explosive lately, but they're still just a middling fantasy matchup, and this is shaping up to be a get-right game against a rudderless Ravens D.
Notable sits
While the Bengals have held three of their last four opponents under 20 points, they haven't had much fantasy upside this year outside of games against bottom-tier offenses. Jayden Daniels has thrown just two interceptions all season, and this MNF game is projected to be extremely high scoring, so I'd look elsewhere.
After unlocking their run game against the Ravens, the Chargers are no longer a no-brainer matchup in Week 11. The Jets D/ST has scored 3.0 or fewer fantasy points in seven of its last eight games, with two interceptions all season and just six sacks over the last five weeks.
The Colts D/ST is coming off a 14-point fantasy day against the Dolphins, facing a matchup with Houston that looks better in your fantasy app than it should. C.J. Stroud and Co. have caught fire in the last several weeks and should be avoided at all costs.