NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 11
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Week 11 is the Byepocalypse -- SIX teams are off -- so there might be some deeper pulls in the "Starts" and fewer names in the "Sits." May we all survive!
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
After roughly two months of disappointment, Andrews burst back to life on Monday Night Football. Whether it was the arrival of Jacoby Brissett, the fact that Andrews is now healthy after apparently playing through a broken hand since Week 3 or some combination of both, it was an exciting return to relevance. He caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards and 16.2 fantasy points (all season highs) and is immediately back on the starting radar in fantasy. We could really use another reliable tight end, so here's hoping Andrews stays strong through the second half.
Notable starts
Goedert has possessed one of the highest floors at the tight end position, with at least four catches and 7.2 fantasy points in every game he's finished. Notably, he owns a 28.5% target rate while averaging 2.2 yards per route run against zone, which Pittsburgh plays at the fourth-highest rate in the league.
Okonkwo has seen at least six targets in four of his last five games and scored double-digit fantasy points in three of those four. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is tied for the second-most receiving yards allowed per game to tight ends. Expect Okonkwo to be highly involved on Monday night.
Speaking of MNF and the second-most receiving YPG allowed to tight ends ... Washington is the team that's tied with Cincinnati in that area. The Commanders also have allowed nine receiving touchdowns to the position (second-most). Gesicki has six scores this season and is linked to the league's hottest passer.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Over the first month of the season, Johnson averaged 15.1 fantasy points and 6.8 targets per game and was the TE3 in fantasy. Since then, he has averaged 4.7 points on just 3.0 targets per game and is the TE40. It's tough to tell exactly what happened, but with Jordyn Tyson now healthy and heavily involved, it's impossible to trust Johnson at all moving forward -- he's seen just a 7.8% target share in the two weeks since the rookie WR's debut. The Bears aren't a friendly matchup for tight ends, so Johnson should be completely off the radar in Week 11.
Notable sits
Admittedly, you would need an excellent alternative to actually sit LaPorta this week (or any week). But the Lions tight end has averaged just 2.3 catches, 24.8 yards and 4.8 fantasy points per game since the Week 6 bye (without a touchdown).
Schultz still has not topped 45 receiving yards in a game with Nico Collins active and has totaled just three catches on six targets over the last two weeks. He's entirely touchdown-or-bust ... and has scored just once all season.