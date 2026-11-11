NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 10
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Can I interest you in the RB6 in fantasy PPG taking on the softest matchup for the position? That's right, Hubbard has been exceptional in 2026, logging double-digit fantasy points in every single outing. The only running backs outpacing him in both scrimmage yards per game and touchdowns this season: Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker III, James Cook III and Bucky Irving. Meanwhile, against running backs, New Orleans is allowing the second-highest rush success rate (44.1%), third-most yards after contact per carry (3.7) and third-highest missed tackle rate (17.6%) in the league. Hubbard's a bona fide RB1.
Notable starts
While Hall trailed Braelon Allen in snaps in his first game back from injury, he handled 15 carries to Allen's eight -- matching the younger back with an average of 4.1 yards per carry -- and caught three passes for 26 yards. It was an encouraging return for Hall, and it's an encouraging matchup this week against Buffalo.
While Gordon was underwhelming in fantasy for a second straight week, the fact that he saw 16 carries in Sunday's loss to the Lions cemented his high-volume floor. The Colts are allowing the third-most yards per carry to running backs (4.8), so Gordon should bounce back this week.
Corum has now scored double-digit fantasy points in five straight weeks with a touchdown in every one of those games. While this would normally be cause for regression concerns, Corum is heavily involved in the red zone and Arizona is allowing the sixth-highest red-zone touchdown rate in the NFL.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Things have trended very poorly for Jeanty and his fantasy managers of late, culminating in an atrocious dud against the 49ers where he managed just 20 scrimmage yards and only reached 7.0 fantasy points in PPR thanks to five catches. He's logged fewer than 30 rushing yards in five straight games and has become an entirely touchdown-dependent pass-catching back. Against a Seahawks defense allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game and fourth-fewest real-life points per game -- and with a rooking quarterback making his first NFL start for Las Vegas -- Jeanty will likely need half a dozen catches or a touchdown to even crack RB2 territory this Sunday.
Notable sits
I'm not buying Pollard's two explosive outings before the Week 9 bye. He scored five touchdowns -- after scoring just one over the first six weeks -- and was uncharacteristically efficient in those two games. He'll return to earth against a defense allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game and second-lowest rush success rate to running backs.
Hampton has scored fewer than eight fantasy points in four straight games and five of his last six. He is the RB58 in points per game since Week 5. You're better off starting backups in better offenses, like San Francisco's Kaelon Black or Jacksonville's Chris Rodriguez Jr.
In the best possible matchup for running backs last Sunday -- vs. New Orleans -- Judkins posted a season-low 5.5 fantasy points. Of course. He's fine as a FLEX if you're looking for high-single-digit fantasy points, but I'm done trusting him as an RB2.