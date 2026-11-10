NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Jaguars reach season high; Vikings, Patriots slide after lopsided defeats
Week 9 wasn’t the same thrill ride that Week 8 was, but it did provide us with some insight as we clear the halfway point of the regular season.
The Cincinnati Bengals own one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers can and will win by relying heavily on the passing game and a defense that is blossoming at the perfect time. And the Los Angeles Chargers remain a directionless outfit.
Have we begun to witness some much-needed separation between contenders and pretenders? Could the Houston Texans use Week 9 as a launch pad? We better rank these teams before the answers arrive.
A chaotic game like Sunday’s showdown with the Raiders could have felled lesser teams, but not these 49ers, who were happy to welcome back Nick Bosa, reacquire DeForest Buckner and watch their defense feast. That unit forced five turnovers while shutting down Kirk Cousins so emphatically that we might soon see a change under center in Las Vegas. This is how elite teams are supposed to perform against lesser squads.
Buffalo went into a hostile environment on Monday and managed to survive the Brian Flores defense because it has a superstar quarterback in Josh Allen and a closer of a running back in James Cook. Most encouraging was how Buffalo won in the margins, making the right plays and finishing on the winning side of 50/50 outcomes and near-misses to sustain drives long enough to slowly build its lead. The fact Cook finished off the Vikings by pounding the run relentlessly all the way to the end zone was no surprise; that’s how Buffalo prefers to close games. I caution against claiming this is suddenly a good Bills defense, though; Joe Fagnano and this disaster of a Vikings offense aren’t exactly the best measuring sticks.
It might not be popular, but I’m comfortable saying the Jaguars could be the best team in the AFC. Their offense has a deep supply of weapons, they use their personnel to accomplish their goals at an elite level, and their defense plays together at all three levels. A weakness emerged after run-stuffing DT DaVon Hamilton went down, but Jacksonville’s front office sensed the opportunity in front of it and made not one, not two, but three trades to bolster the D. I expect the Jags to stay in this top tier from here on out.
In earlier portions of this season, Chicago might have lost Sunday night’s back-and-forth affair. The Bears were uncharacteristically sloppy with the football and encountered one of the greatest hurdles of their season when Tampa Bay turned up the heat and forced Caleb Williams into some mistakes, which would have spelled trouble for previous versions of this squad. Instead, Chicago's defense rose to the occasion, burying Baker Mayfield in a key second-half sequence and all but carrying the Bears across the finish line, winning with complementary play that bodes well for this team's future (as long as it doesn't repeat the same offensive mistakes).
Sunday’s win in Madrid was an example of what the Bengals can be at their best. Their defense will probably never be better than competent (with Dexter Lawrence existing as a game-changing influence), but their offense is special. Joe Burrow is playing quarterback at an elite level, his top two targets (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) continue to terrorize opposing defenses, and the combination has produced an offensive machine that should strike fear in the hearts of every foe. This is a winning formula that could take these Bengals far in January.
We still haven’t seen Denver near its potential offensively, but it inched closer with Sunday’s win over the Panthers in a game of runs that could have easily spiraled out of control for the Broncos. Instead, they produced two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and slammed the door on Carolina's final comeback attempt via a Nik Bonitto strip sack, the latest defensive stand to seal a victory. That’s their formula, and if Bo Nix can follow a slow climb toward becoming who he was last year, they’ll continue winning games.
Sunday’s victory wasn’t pretty by any means, but sometimes a team needs to find a way to win an ugly one. The Lions did that in Miami, getting just enough from Jahmyr Gibbs to leave with a W. That’s what I’d expect from a team in the top 10, but I’m hoping this was an informative experience to grow from, not a harbinger of things to come.
Folks will point to the offensive success and Jordan Love’s growing hot streak as reasons to buy stock in the Packers at this stage of the season, but their secret sauce has truly been their defense. Jonathan Gannon has evolved this group into an aggressive, opportunistic bunch that relies on its safeties, forces turnovers and hands Love additional possessions. It’s a unit that caused major issues for Drake Maye and will only get better with Micah Parsons’ impending return, making for a largely complete team (save for the general absence of a rushing attack) that is looking stronger with each week.
The quarterback situation might become more concerning in the days ahead after Drew Lock, who's filling in for the injured Sam Darnold, suffered an oblique issue in Seattle’s win over Arizona. That gives me the most pause when placing the Seahawks in the top 10, especially with an offense that has been inconsistent (at best). Fortunately, early indications are that Lock will be ready to rock for this week's game in Vegas. Furthermore, Seattle's defense lowers the requirement for the offense, and the Zach Charbonnet/Jadarian Price duo contributed enough on Sunday to inspire some hope moving forward. Right now, though, there are still plenty of questions to answer for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Kenneth Walker III thrived with the football in his hands in Week 9, so the Chiefs won handily. Often, analysis on Kansas City can be as simple as that, although Sunday also included some Patrick Mahomes heroics and a defensive avalanche that buried the Jets.
If Minnesota paired competent quarterback play with this legendary defense, the Vikings would be the NFC favorite to win the Super Bowl, full stop. The Vikings’ front office owes it to themselves, their players and their fan base to explore an upgrade at quarterback. Otherwise, they’re going to endure more torturous experiences like Monday night.
Pittsburgh cruised into its Week 9 bye on a roll after dominating the Browns to take control of the AFC North. An even more important test awaits the Steelers in their return to action this week: a prime-time date with the 6-2 Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
The Giants won ugly against the Eagles, weathering a temporary J.J. McCarthy absence and riding the best defensive performance of Arvell Reese’s young career to shut down their rivals and record a victory in Philadelphia for the first time since 2013. It might not quite hit the same, given the current state of the Eagles, but it’s another win for a New York team that continues to stack them.
Tampa Bay battled, forced turnovers and fell just short of pulling off a massive upset on Sunday night. The loss represented a small slice of humble pie for a team that was enjoying a successful few weeks and repairing its reputation, but it should also stand as a sign that these Buccaneers are better than their record suggests.
When Christian Gonzalez -- New England’s star corner -- is getting cooked in coverage to the tune of 10 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown, per Next Gen Stats, and Drake Maye is throwing three interceptions, we might finally be arriving at a point of agreement: Perhaps these Patriots are just a middling team that could sneak into the playoffs but won’t come close to the AFC title run they went on last season.
A 44-point outburst and dominant win over the lowly Chargers had to be as cathartic as it was enjoyable for these Texans -- especially for Tank Dell, who scored his first touchdown since returning from a lengthy injury absence. It should also remind us that, while 3-5, Houston's not out of the running for the playoffs yet and might only be just getting started.
The Rams are paying the price for their overreliance on Puka Nacua, who is headed to injured reserve after suffering knee and toe injuries. It’s just the latest hit to an offense that lacked an identity outside of force-feeding Nacua and will have to regroup once again. On the bright side, Myles Garrett finally returned to action and looked spectacular. Oh, and the Rams are back above .500.
Games like Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati serve as a reality check to those who see the best in a team and believe it can still be that squad on a weekly basis. Atlanta’s good is very good -- but fleeting (at best), including Michael Penix Jr.’s performance. At this point, we should probably believe these Falcons are more like the team sitting here at 18th.
One can excuse away Cleveland’s second straight loss by pointing to the fact that Shedeur Sanders was required to start in place of Deshaun Watson (concussion). One can blame the Browns for keeping the offensive handcuffs on Sanders until they needed him to push the ball downfield in the final minutes of regulation. Or one can honestly admit this defense isn't the same without Maliek Collins, struggles to stop the run and hasn’t won 1-on-1 matchups (not including Denzel Ward) for a while. Cleveland is a middling team that could sneak into the playoffs .. but feels more like a 9-8 squad that falls just short.
There was a glimmer of what I thought the Panthers would be in 2026 during the middle portion of Sunday’s loss, a stretch in which Carolina snagged an interception, turned it into a touchdown, then scored another touchdown out of halftime to take a 14-13 lead. That version disappeared after a wacky interception ended the Panthers’ bid to extend their lead, at which point the Broncos returned the favor by scoring two touchdowns and creating a margin just wide enough to ultimately sink the Panthers. The defense unsurprisingly hasn’t improved after dismissing DC Ejiro Evero, and while Bryce Young entered a flow state during Carolina's stretch of offensive success, he’ll need to be that quarterback for the majority of games going forward for the Panthers to prove they’re worth taking seriously.
Sunday’s result wasn’t a low point, but it was a sign we’re nearing the transition of quarterback power from Kirk Cousins to Fernando Mendoza. Frankly, the Raiders are still operating on the positive side of matters, playing generally competitive football that is, at minimum, entertaining in most weeks. The defense is disintegrating, though, which doesn’t bode well for their outlook.
The Cowboys won a game against an opponent in the Colts whom most have written off because their own front office is already looking toward the future. This victory won’t carry much weight in the larger picture, but hey, at least the offense broke 500 yards and the defense recorded a win-sealing takeaway.
I’m asking Saints fans to stick with me through this. This ranking, which is still below the team New Orleans just defeated, is not me simply being a hater. I am taking into account the surrounding circumstances of the game, the ugliness of it (until the final few minutes of regulation and overtime) and the larger picture. This was a win the Saints desperately needed, a triumph in which they finally ran the ball with some emphasis, but it’s not going to vault them up into the top half of the rankings. They’ll need more than one of these for that to happen.
Tennessee hit the Week 9 bye after another loss, but it Cam Ward’s best showing of his young NFL career. That’s progress, which is what the Titans have demonstrated in recent weeks and what could propel them toward a more encouraging second half of the season. That said, the two dates with Jacksonville over the next three weeks won’t help, but they could be a good test of where this rebuild stands.
Another turnover ended another late Colts bid for victory, the latest disappointing outcome in a season filled with them. With two mainstays having already been traded, we’ll see if anybody else gets shipped out prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. This is a franchise with eyes trained firmly on 2027.
Sunday provided yet another discouraging result for a Washington team that still doesn’t take care of the details or handle end-game scenarios well. It’s only the midpoint of the season, but it’s time to put the Commanders on watch for potential coaching changes. They simply don’t have enough to climb out of this hole, not with the way they’re playing.
The Minshew Magic from Week 8 proved to be in short supply on Sunday. Arizona’s second meeting with Seattle produced an even worse overall performance than the first, with the Cardinals scoring just three points and going scoreless in a must-have goal-to-go situation in the fourth quarter. With Gardner Minshew's elbow injury, it appears that rookie quarterback Carson Beck will get his first start Sunday vs. the Rams.
Jacoby Brissett’s arrival might help lift Baltimore out of this dark place, but Thursday night’s defeat represented the worst Ravens performance in many, many years. It will be a lot to ask Brissett to inspire a turnaround of such magnitude, but it’s the only route left. Otherwise, we’ll likely see more of the same in future weeks.
There are things to like about these Dolphins (e.g., Caleb Douglas’ potential, Ollie Gordon II’s hard running, Jacob Rodriguez’s strong rookie campaign), but instances like Sunday’s loss remind us of where they stand in their rebuilding effort. It’s a long road back, but a journey that’s worthwhile when it works out.
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Philadelphia’s turn to Joe Milton III helped the Eagles hold a temporary lead Sunday before giving it away and losing an ugly game to a division rival. The Eagles’ willingness to trade Jordan Davis to Jacksonville tells us everything we need to know about this team in 2026.
The Chargers finally ended their interminable streak of touchdown-less possessions with a Quentin Johnston catch-and-run score that was as amusing as it was significant in Sunday’s loss. That’s the only positive I can find today in this nightmare of a season.