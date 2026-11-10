NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Jaguars reach season high; Vikings, Patriots slide after lopsided defeats

Week 9 wasn’t the same thrill ride that Week 8 was, but it did provide us with some insight as we clear the halfway point of the regular season.

The Cincinnati Bengals own one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers can and will win by relying heavily on the passing game and a defense that is blossoming at the perfect time. And the Los Angeles Chargers remain a directionless outfit.

Have we begun to witness some much-needed separation between contenders and pretenders? Could the Houston Texans use Week 9 as a launch pad? We better rank these teams before the answers arrive.