2026 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10: Jordyn Tyson, Tank Dell headline top 15 targets
Nine Sundays of fantasy football are in the books. Time for the Week 10 waiver wire.
Some of the names listed below might end up winning leagues. At the very least, several of them could be difference-makers in the immediate future. Do not take the waiver wire for granted -- this is where the rubber meets the road in our imaginary game.
I’ll be here every week from now until fantasy championships. Hope to have you along for the full ride. Let’s win some hardware.
NOTES:
- Players must be rostered in less than 60% of ESPN leagues to be eligible for the column.
- All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
TOP 15 OVERALL WAIVER-WIRE TARGETS
|Waiver Wire Priority Rankings
|Next opponent
|1) WR Jordyn Tyson, Saints
|
vs. Panthers
|2) WR Tank Dell, Texans
|
at Browns
|3) RB Corey Kiner, Patriots*
|
vs. Lions
|4) RB Seth McGowan, Colts**
|
vs. Dolphins
|5) TE Chig Okonkwo, Commanders
|
at Giants
|6) WR Caleb Douglas, Dolphins
|
at Colts
|7) Ravens D/ST
|
vs. Chargers
|8) RB Audric Estimé, Saints
|
vs. Panthers
|9) RB Tyler Goodson, Cowboys
|
vs. 49ers
|10) WR Jordan Watkins, 49ers
|
at Cowboys
|11) WR Omar Cooper Jr., Jets
|
vs. Bills
|12) WR Makai Lemon, Eagles
|
vs. Steelers (Week 11)
|13) WR Van Jefferson, Commanders
|
at Giants
|14) TE Darren Waller, Panthers
|at Saints
|15) RB Emmett Johnson, Chiefs
|
at Falcons
*This ranking is conditional, depending on the seriousness of Rhamondre Stevenson's knee injury.
**This ranking is a prospective bet on Jonathan Taylor being traded before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
And here are my top waiver-wire targets by position:
QUARTERBACKS
ROSTERED: 33%
I won’t sugarcoat it, folks: The quarterback landscape is tough in Week 10. This is borderline emergency only, but ... Rodgers’ previous stretch of excellent games -- 21-plus fantasy points in three straight -- started with a matchup against the Bengals. The 42-year-old has been far less effective in the last few weeks, but he draws Cincinnati again on Sunday night. The Bengals have been forcing opponents to air the ball out, so Rodgers should have a chance at QB1 upside.
ROSTERED: 3%
We don’t even know if Sanders will start for a second straight week, but he acquitted himself pretty well while filling in for Deshaun Watson (concussion) on Sunday. The second-year pro threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and added 28 yards as a rusher, scoring 22.68 fantasy points and nearly leading the Browns to a win in New Orleans. The Texans haven’t been as scary a QB matchup as we remember from prior years, so if Sanders starts, he can be streamed. (And if Watson returns to the starting lineup, he's an option, as well.)
EDITOR'S UPDATE: ESPN reported that the Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson against Houston in Week 10.
RUNNING BACKS
ROSTERED: 5%
To be clear, Kiner's placement atop these RB rankings is conditional, depending on the seriousness of Rhamondre Stevenson's knee injury. If Stevenson is OK, Kiner falls to the bottom of this list. If the veteran back is sidelined, Kiner could suddenly be the lead back in an effective offense, given the continued uncertainty around TreVeyon Henderson. Kiner has averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry in four of his last five games.
ROSTERED: 21%
If the Colts trade Jonathan Taylor before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, McGowan offers immediate fantasy upside. The rookie had a nice outing vs. Dallas on Sunday, turning six rushes into 45 yards and a touchdown.
ROSTERED: 9%
New Orleans' backfield has been quite the revolving door this season, and the newest man through is Estimé, who handled 15 carries against the Browns on Sunday, producing 72 yards and a touchdown. The Saints still haven’t opened Travis Etienne Jr.’s practice window -- the RB1 remains on injured reserve with a strained hamstring -- so Estimé could be a valuable play for the immediate future.
ROSTERED: 1%
Frankly, Goodson looked incredible on Sunday, taking 12 carries for 77 yards (6.4 per) despite missing a chunk of action in the middle of the game due to a knee issue. Javonte Williams is still the unquestioned RB1 in this backfield, but Goodson is worth an add as a high-upside handcuff or a potential FLEX in good matchups.
ROSTERED: 24%
Johnson continues to show, week after week, that he matters in Kansas City's offense and should matter for fantasy. The rookie may not be a weekly starter, but he’s one of the most valuable handcuffs in the game. Stash him away if you have room.
WIDE RECEIVERS
ROSTERED: 39%
After missing the first two months of the season with a hamstring injury, the eighth overall pick from April's draft finally made his NFL debut on Sunday, snagging four of five targets for 30 yards on just 16 routes. That’s an excellent 31% target rate, Tyler Shough looked productive in the win over the Browns, and the Saints need a reliable WR2. As Tyson ramps up to a full complement of routes in the near future, the rookie could become a weekly asset in fantasy and should be added in all leagues.
ROSTERED: 23%
In his first game back from a multi-year absence, Dell caught his only target for a 43-yard gain. Two weeks later, coming out of the bye, he caught four of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Chargers. He was third on the team with 22 routes run -- Xavier Hutchinson led the way with 33 -- but led the squad in targets and was a huge part of C.J. Stroud’s prolific performance against a previously stingy L.A. defense. Tank is a very high-upside add.
ROSTERED: 27%
Douglas is trending in a very encouraging direction for fantasy after logging a team- and season-high six catches on eight targets against the Lions on Sunday. The rookie also led Miami in routes run, which means he might have a more stable floor moving forward. Douglas has averaged 14.1 fantasy points per game since returning from injury in Week 7 and has FLEX upside (at least) until further notice.
ROSTERED: 1%
After snagging three of six targets for 56 yards in the game before San Francisco's Week 8 bye, Watkins just caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a deep touchdown against the Raiders. He operated as the WR1 for San Francisco -- leading the team with 26 routes run -- and could maintain a valuable role upon Mike Evans' return (which should come soon).
ROSTERED: 58%
After posting a goose egg in Week 8, Cooper had eight catches on 11 targets for 58 yards on Sunday, with Garrett Wilson (concussion) inactive vs. the Chiefs. This might just be the way of the world for Cooper and Adonai Mitchell -- who threw up his own goose egg on seven targets on Sunday -- with the two young wideouts swapping good games back and forth the rest of the way. Still, Cooper has 13-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games and should be rostered.
ROSTERED: 55%
We’d probably be a good bit more excited about Lemon if the Eagles weren’t down to Joe Milton III at quarterback, but the rookie receiver has now put together three straight games with double-digit fantasy points. He's hauled six-plus catches and at least 57 yards in all three of those contests. Like Caleb Douglas, Lemon has decent weekly FLEX potential.
ROSTERED: 0%
So, it turns out Van Jefferson is not only on the Commanders -- he’s also a new favorite of Jayden Daniels'. Jefferson snagged five of his seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, tying Chig Okonkwo (see below) for the team high in targets despite running just 24 routes. Rookie Antonio Williams and veteran Stefon Diggs are both still interesting, but Jefferson has now joined the conversation, as well.
TIGHT ENDS
NOTE: New England's Hunter Henry is rostered in 61% of leagues -- making him barely ineligible for this column -- but he should be the top TE priority if he's available ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the Lions in Munich, Germany.
ROSTERED: 14%
Even with the surprising Van Jefferson breakout and good plays from Antonio Williams and Stefon Diggs throughout the day, it was Okonkwo who led Commanders with six catches (for 57 yards) on seven targets. He also matched Williams with a team-high 34 routes run. Okonkwo’s had double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games and is a must-add PPR pickup at a shallow position.
ROSTERED: 8%
On the one hand, Waller managed just two catches on six targets in the first three games following the Panthers' Week 5 bye. On the other hand, he just logged eight catches on 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 alone. It’s unlikely Waller will score 23 fantasy points again this season, but if you’re in need at tight end, he’s a viable option.
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DEFENSES
ROSTERED: 47%
Over the last three weeks, the Ravens have been shredded by Joe Burrow’s Bengals, Josh Allen’s Bills and Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars, so they’re available on more than half of waivers. Spoiler alert: Justin Herbert's Chargers could not be further from that aforementioned trio this season. The Bolts are surrendering 11.5 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, comfortably the most by any offense, and just yielded eight sacks and two takeaways to the Texans. I’d stream any defense against Los Angeles -- Baltimore will more than suffice.
ROSTERED: 19%
The Packers just made fools of Drake Maye and New England -- logging four takeaways and four sacks in Week 9 -- and they’ve now scored eight-plus fantasy points in five of their last six games. They’re top three in defensive EPA per play and pressure rate since Week 4. This Sunday, Green Bay hosts the Vikings, who are bottom 10 in scoring and sacks allowed entering Monday night.