2026 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10: Jordyn Tyson, Tank Dell headline top 15 targets

Nine Sundays of fantasy football are in the books. Time for the Week 10 waiver wire.

Some of the names listed below might end up winning leagues. At the very least, several of them could be difference-makers in the immediate future. Do not take the waiver wire for granted -- this is where the rubber meets the road in our imaginary game.

I’ll be here every week from now until fantasy championships. Hope to have you along for the full ride. Let’s win some hardware.

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