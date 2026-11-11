How Fernando Mendoza changes the Raiders offense ahead of his first NFL start

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Fernando Mendoza's time is finally here.

After trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek wasted little time confirming what everyone already suspected: Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is the team's starting quarterback going forward.

"It's something that he's worked very hard for since the moment he walked into this building," Spytek said during a joint news conference with head coach Klint Kubiak. "He passed every test. I want to stop short of saying he's earned it, but he put us in a position where we had to make a really hard decision today, with his growth as a person, as a teammate, as a leader, as a quarterback."

The Raiders are putting a lot of faith in Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion from Indiana University. Spytek adamantly said trading Cousins "in no way signifies that we are punting on this season or looking forward to 2027." That comes despite the Raiders making no acquisitions ahead of the deadline, and having lost five of their last six games. When asked why the trade was best for the current squad, Spytek said they "have a lot of belief in the team, and the guy that's going to be playing quarterback now too."

Cousins was beloved by the franchise and his teammates since arriving in April. That was clear both on the field and off it, from the return of his "Kirko Chainz" persona, to group trips to In-N-Out Burger after wins. The Raiders rallied around the resurgent veteran's energy. Now, the franchise needs Mendoza to exude the same.

"Our expectation is for him to lead the offense, to lead the operation, and to go play a game here Sunday and be the leader of the team," Kubiak said.

The Raiders are 4-5, and expect Mendoza to keep them in contention for the postseason. From what they've seen in the rookie, they believe he's capable of that.

"He showed us that he's ready, not only physically but mentally," Kubiak said. "He puts a lot of work in. His teammates know how prepared he is. It's not just lip service, he has shown it on the practice field."

But Mendoza has yet to display his skills for a full regular-season game, with his only snaps coming in mop-up duty against the New England Patriots in Week 5. What can be expected now that he's been given the reins to the offense?

It's reasonable to anticipate growing pains. Mendoza will make his first regular-season start against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, who have the league's top defense in terms of total yards and passing yards allowed per game. On top of being one of the NFL's most formidable units since Mike Macdonald became head coach in 2024, the Seahawks have preyed on rookie quarterbacks, allowing a league-low 217 yards per game and 134 passing yards per game in four games against first-year starters.

The following two weeks don't get much easier, as the Raiders travel to play the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns before their bye week.

"We have expectations for him to play at a high level," Kubiak said. "Yes, when you play your first NFL game, there's going to be ups and downs, but that's why he's 1/11th part of the operation. He's got to rely on his teammates, and he's got to do his job."

While it will be challenging early on, Mendoza brings something different to the offense. Cousins led one of the league's most prolific passing offenses, but the 38-year-old was limited when it came to downfield throws. Cousins was 6-for-25 on deep passes (20-plus air yards) this season, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions. Most of those struggles were due to limited arm strength, such as when he underthrew an open Tre Tucker and was picked off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

One of Mendoza's elite traits entering the draft was throwing contested targets open downfield. He showed an ability to do that in the preseason and displayed the confidence in his arm to fire into tight windows over the middle and to the sideline, key traits for anyone operating Kubiak's scheme. The rookie has the strength to take more shots, which should make the offense more explosive and could open up more opportunities for the underperforming run game.

"Obviously, there are parts to his game that we might look to do a little bit differently," Kubiak said. "However, it's about the other 10 players in the huddle too, and what they all do best. And the quarterback is the ultimate point guard, so he's got to be the point guard. He's got to be the lead man, and we've got to go practice this week and get our best plays out there and things that he does best alongside his teammates."

Another Mendoza trait that will be new to the offense is his mobility. Bootlegs and rollouts were a staple of Kubiak's system while coordinating Seattle's offense last year. Sam Darnold had 98 passing attempts outside the pocket in 2025, seventh-most in the league according to TruMedia, and his .22 EPA per dropback on those were second-best only to Washington's Jayden Daniels. Cousins' 37 attempts outside of the pocket are tied for 19th-most this year, and his -.05 EPA per dropback on those ranks 17th.

Mendoza showed off his mobility in his brief debut in New England, escaping a pair of pass rushers to find Dylan Laube for a first down and nearly converting a fourth-down scramble. More QB movement can create easier throwing lanes, as well as introduce the threat of the quarterback run game.

Overall, the Raiders might have a simpler scheme to start Mendoza's tenure. It's possible that they won't ask the rookie to do as much as Cousins did at the line of scrimmage. But in the long run, Las Vegas should be much more potent with Mendoza behind center.

"He's prepared, he's practiced extremely well, and his work habits also allow us to make this trade because we feel that he's ready to go," Kubiak said. "We're excited to have him take the ball for the game here on Sunday."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.