NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 11
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Week 11 is the Byepocalypse -- SIX teams are off -- so there might be some deeper pulls in the "Starts" and fewer names in the "Sits." May we all survive!
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
I considered more obvious names like Dak Prescott or Jared Goff here, but everyone's starting them already. Instead, we're going bold with Bo. He's been better lately, with 220-plus passing yards and two total touchdowns in three straight games. That said, this is more about the matchup: The Raiders have allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 3 (21.83). Over that span, they've surrendered the highest completion percentage over expected (5.9%), success rate (55.2%) and explosive pass rate (20.0%) in the league, yielding a whopping 21 touchdowns through the air. Coming off the bye, Nix should be a QB1 with 20-point upside.
Notable starts
He was last week's "Start of the Week" and has essentially ascended to must-start territory, so this might be Stroud's last appearance in this column. He's scored 20-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games, averaging 23.22 PPG over that span.
It appears Ward finally might be breaking out after consecutive games with 230-plus passing yards, 30-plus rushing yards and two passing TDs. (He did not hit any of those marks during the first seven contests of the season.) In an excellent matchup with the Cowboys, Ward is a viable streamer for arguably the first time this year.
Cousins just managed to score 15.38 fantasy points against the Packers in Lambeau Field four days after arriving back in Minnesota. With a proper week of reacclimation -- and going against a 49ers defense that just allowed 34.42 points to Dak Prescott -- he's a legitimate streamer.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Shough was an exciting early-season streamer but has struggled since, with fewer than 14 fantasy points in three of his last five games. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes just once since Week 4. Meanwhile, in two games since acquiring Jeffery Simmons, the Bears have allowed a 53% completion rate, 64.6 passer rating, two pass TDs (against three interceptions) and 12.62 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. Shough is a weekly coin flip in fantasy and a risky play against this ascending Chicago defense.
Notable sits
Over the last month, Young has topped 11 fantasy points just once and averaged 11.1 points per game. His strong showing against Denver in Week 9 looks like an outlier after another dud against the Saints, and he's becoming tough to trust regardless of matchup.
You'd have to be pretty desperate to consider starting Rodgers, but between the Byepocalypse and QB injuries, there's a chance you are. Stay away. He's shown minimal fantasy upside over the last month -- finishing outside QB1 range in every game since Week 6 -- and this Steelers-Eagles contest projects to be a low-scoring, run-first affair.
McCarthy scored 17.12 fantasy points last Thursday night and has been productive from a yardage perspective, but he's thrown just two touchdown passes in four games and is off the streaming radar in Week 11. Jacksonville's defense is tough, and McCarthy has yet to unlock the next gear as a fantasy QB.