NFL Divisional Round: Five things to watch in each game

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes) | Lambeau Field





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿1) There are a lot of questions about the health of Rams, especially at quarterback. Sean McVay wouldn't declare a starting quarterback for the Divisional Round when talking to the media Sunday, which indicates there's a chance that John Wolford, if healthy, could start over Jared Goff. Wolford left during his second drive in the Rams' win over Seattle on Saturday with a stinger. Goff, who'd been dealing with a thumb injury, was clearly healthy enough to compete and threw the ball fairly well, but McVay believed Wolford gave him a better shot entering the playoffs. Goff was often slow to make decisions against the Seahawks, completing less than half his passes while being sacked twice. Goff revealed after the game that McVay made the decision early last week and made it clear it wasn't a benching. But would Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Brett Favre ever have been watching on the sideline in a similar scenario?





2) The Rams also saw defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp (knee) and starting guard David Edwards (ankle) leave their win with injuries. McVay sounded optimistic that both Kupp and Donald will play this week, which is crucial. FOX's Troy Aikman said Saturday that Donald is the best defensive player he's ever seen, even ahead of Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White. We learned from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday that Donald is expected to play through torn rib cartilage. When healthy, Donald has been playing at the absolute peak of his powers, and his presence makes everyone around him better.





3) To put it another way: We will be watching the soon-to-be 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers against the best defensive player and the best defensive team in the league. Pretty sweet!





4) Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey successfully slowed down D.K. Metcalf for a third straight time on Saturday. If Ramsey does anything similar to a trickier opponent next week in Davante Adams, the Rams will have a chance to win.





5) Packers head coach Matt LaFleur got his first opportunity calling plays in Tennessee in 2018 because of his association with Sean McVay, having been the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017. It's hard to call LaFleur the pupil here when he's seven years older than McVay, but it's safe to say these teams share similar offensive philosophies. The Packers have the superior offensive personnel, and that should be enough in an offense-first league.