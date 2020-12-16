Saints designate Drew Brees (ribs/lung) to return from IR

﻿Drew Brees﻿ is one step closer to returning to the field.

New Orleans officially designated Brees to return from injured reserve, per the league's transaction wire, clearing a major hurdle on Brees' path back to game action. The quarterback could make his return as early as Week 15, when the Saints face the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of NFL powers.

Brees hasn't played since Week 10, when he suffered rib and lung injuries that forced him out for a month of the season. The Saints placed him on injured reserve to allow him time to heal and get healthy enough to play, which could be possible this weekend.

New Orleans has won three of its four games without Brees, starting ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ in his place. While not outstanding, Hill was reliably effective in the victories before tailing off in performance in the Saints' surprise loss to the struggling Eagles in Week 14.