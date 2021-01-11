Around the NFL

Browns get 'all clear' in latest round of COVID-19 testing; Kevin Stefanski expects to return to team Thursday

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Browns recorded their first playoff win in 26 years Sunday night and received even more good news Monday.

Cleveland got an "all clear" on their latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The Browns have been dealing with COVID-19-related issues within the organization for three weeks, starting with a positive test that became known just hours before the team was set to fly to New Jersey to face the Jets in Week 16. Cleveland lost its entire receiving corps for that game, and has had to overcome a plethora of losses elsewhere on the roster and coaching staff in the weeks that followed.

Sunday night's contest saw the Browns beat the Steelers, 48-37, without head coach Stefanski, Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and cornerback Denzel Ward available. Cleveland was also without a good portion of its staff due to positive tests or high-risk close contacts, setting up the Browns for what appeared to be an impossible task.

Stefanski told reporters Monday that he expects to return to the team on Thursday and that he has experienced mild symptoms during his bout with COVID-19. Stefanski did not have any updates on the potential availability for Bitonio, Ward and other players and coaches who missed Sunday's win.

The Browns will advance to face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. It sounds as if their COVID-19 troubles might finally be behind them at just the right time.

