Notable injuries, news from Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday:
- Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury during Saturday's 27-24 win over the Colts. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Moss is expected to miss some time due to the injury. There is concern that Moss' season could be over, but that could depend on how far the Bills advance, per Garafolo.
- Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford exited Saturday's game with a neck injury and is questionable to return. Jared Goff is in at QB.
- The Chicago Bears downgraded linebacker Roquan Smith and wide receiver Darnell Mooney to out for Sunday's game against the Saints. Defensive back Marqui Christian and linebacker Manti Teo were activated from the practice squad.
- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas have been activated to the active roster, making them available for Sunday's game versus the Bears.
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was fined $28,075 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week against the Rams, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Hopkins was also flagged for yelling at officials over an offensive pass interference call in Arizona's season-ending loss.
- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness for a leaping headbutt on a Giants player last week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated guard Matt Feiler and linebacker Robert Spillane to the 53-man roster, elevated tight end Kevin Rader to the active roster from the practice squad and waived linebacker Tegray Scales.
- The Baltimore Ravens activated punter Sam Koch from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Tennessee Titans elevated linebacker Brooks Reed and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad to the active roster.