Saints activate Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas ahead of wild-card meeting with Bears

The Saints are getting key reinforcements just in time for their wild-card meeting with the Bears.

New Orleans has activated running back Alvin Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and activated receiver Michael Thomas from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

The Saints also activated receiver/returner Deonte Harris and cornerback Patrick Robinson from IR, and elevated linebacker Chase Hansen and receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kamara missed New Orleans' season finale due to a positive COVID-19 test, but his value to the team is unquestionable. The running back has been the best dual-threat player at his position in the NFL this season, rushing 187 times for 932 yards and 16 touchdowns and also catching 83 passes for 756 yards and five scores. He leads the league in yards per rush inside the tackles with 6.6, while also finishing second in receiving yards gained per route at 2.3, per Next Gen Stats.

Thomas hasn't played since Week 14 and has appeared in just seven games this season, catching 40 passes for 438 yards a year after earning AP Offensive Player of the Year honors in a record-setting campaign. New Orleans has been forced to figure out how to operate through the air without Thomas for much of the 2020 season, but will have its best receiving weapon available at the perfect time.