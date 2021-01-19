Four teams that should pursue Texans QB Deshaun Watson

This feels like a clear landing spot for Watson, considering the Patriots' cap space ($57.3 million, per Over the Cap) and an opening at the quarterback position. They shouldn't want to be in the same situation they were in last year when they signed their eventual starting quarterback in late June. With Cam Newton﻿, whose playing style is nearly opposite of ﻿Tom Brady's, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was forced to dip his toes into life with a mobile quarterback, and though I don't think the offense was nearly as efficient as he'd hoped, I do think McDaniels liked the challenge and options that opened up with Newton on the field. The Patriots know what Watson is capable of; in fact, he's given Bill Belichick plenty of reasons for never wanting to play against him in the AFC again. Since 2019, Watson has sliced and diced Belichick's defense for six total touchdowns, zero giveaways, a 74.2 completion percentage and 129.6 passer rating.





The Patriots should do everything in their power to get Watson if he becomes available. I'd send their 15th overall pick with another player -- and honestly, whatever else it'll take -- to acquire him. Even that feels like it'd be a steal. The last time the Patriots had an elite quarterback, they dominated the division, conference and entire league. This would re-start the Patriots' engine and allow them to once again compete every year -- at least, until Belichick decides to walk away.