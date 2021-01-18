49ers promote Mike McDaniel to OC as Mike LaFleur joins Saleh in NY

The San Francisco 49ers are losing more than just defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the New York Jets, leaving Kyle Shanahan several holes to fill.

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported Saleh is taking two Niners offensive assistants: passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, as offensive coordinator, and OL coach John Benton, as OL coach/run game coordinator.

With LaFleur's defection, the Niners are promoting run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later made the moves official.

McDaniel has been a popular candidate for coordinator jobs. The 37-year-old has been a part of Shanahan's staff in every stop since joining Washington in 2011, including stops in Cleveland and Atlanta before moving to San Francisco.

Rapoport added that 49ers inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans would be promoted to replace Saleh as defensive coordinator. Ryans, a former pro linebacker, has risen through the ranks since joining Shanahan's staff in 2017 as a quality control coach.

Chris Foerster will replace Benton as OL coach, and one-time Broncos OC Rich Scangarello returns to San Francisco as QB coach, Silver reported.