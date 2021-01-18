Around the NFL

Teams calling Texans about Deshaun Watson's availability; could Panthers be suitor for QB?

Published: Jan 18, 2021 at 08:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is not happy in Houston. Like with all disgruntled stars, the QB's discontent has led to rampant speculation that he could force a trade from the Texans.

The reports that Watson wants out have led other clubs to enquire about said availability.

To get the facts out of the way first before we delve into theory crafting: No one in Houston, including owner Cal McNair, has suggested they'd trade Watson; and the QB hasn't officially requested a trade.

Those two facts won't do anything to slow speculation.

If Watson chooses to force the issue in the coming months, there should be no shortage of suitors. Outside a handful of teams -- Kansas City, Green Bay, Buffalo, Seattle, L.A. Chargers, etc. – every club should consider the possibility of acquiring Watson. With a no-trade clause in his contract, the QB could dictate his destination if he chooses. Still, at the very least, most teams should do their due diligence and at least make a call to new GM Nick Caserio. Make the Texans say no.

Some teams are obvious landing spots.

The Miami Dolphins have a plethora of draft picks to offer Houston, including the Texans' own No. 3 overall selection. Watson would be a clear upgrade over ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ at this stage.

The New York Jets could be another logical trade partner, given they own the No. 2 overall pick, which would allow Houston to select a rookie QB to start over with or add ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ to the package.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added another potential candidate to the rumor mill: the Carolina Panthers.

"I would not discount the Carolina Panthers in this situation," Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "They have the eighth pick, so obviously not as high as, say, the Jets or Dolphins, but that is also a team that needs very badly to solve its quarterback issues. And (has) an owner who is not afraid to make big bold moves."

With ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ under contract for another year, the Panthers have already begun the search for a long-term solution at QB. Matt Rhule has stuck by Bridgewater, but landing Watson would be a game-changer for a club like Carolina. Panthers owner David Tepper isn't one likely to shy away from the high price-tag Watson would cost.

At the moment, we're living in Speculation Township.

Watson is unhappy he wasn't involved in Houston's management decisions. He's not the first player to experience such dismissal. Whether he holds the club's feet to the fire by withholding his services -- and all that comes along with such a holdout -- remains to be seen. And whether the Texans would decide to move on from their franchise QB also remains a huge question.

Until we know one way or another, rumors will continue to swirl. Every team with QB questions should be calling Houston. Game-changing quarterbacks in their prime like Watson never become available.

Related Content

news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
news

Buccaneers defense holds Saints WR Michael Thomas to zero catches 

Much of the discussion following the Saints' loss will be about ﻿Drew Brees﻿' struggles. However, some of New Orleans' best players didn't step up to aid the 42-year-old QB.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'setting a new standard' 

The Cleveland Browns may have come up short in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs, but quarterback Baker Mayfield believes that the team has a bright future.
news

Drew Brees' dismal performance ends Saints' season, begins wait on QB's decision on future

In what was potentially ﻿Drew Brees﻿' final NFL game, Father Time arrived. Brees' Saints fell to the Buccaneers, 30-20, in the Divisional Round on Sunday in New Orleans, ending a season some envisioned would culminate with Brees and Co. in the Super Bowl three weeks short of that destination. 
news

Bucs LB Devin White: Bruce Arians said we're 'gonna find a way to win the game'

Tampa Bay's road to the Super Bowl ran through New Orleans, home of a team that beat them twice in 2020. Thanks to big defensive plays, namely from linebacker Devin White, a third loss wasn't happening for these Buccaneers.
news

Divisional Round: What we learned from Sunday's games

The reigning Super Bowl champions are headed back to the AFC Championship Game despite losing Patrick Mahomes, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the NFC title contest for the first time since the 2002 season. 
news

Chargers hiring Rams DC Brandon Staley as new head coach

The L.A. Chargers are hiring Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night.
news

Tom Brady, defense propel Buccaneers past Saints for first NFC title game berth since 2002 season

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of four takeaways against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to prevail, 30-20, on the road in the Divisional Round on Sunday. 
news

Stefanski on Browns' missed opportunities vs. Chiefs: 'It stings when you don't get the job done'

The Browns just completed their longest season since the franchise was reinstated to the NFL. But in the aftermath of a narrow loss Sunday, coach Kevin Stefanski couldn't help but dwell a bit on what he and his team didn't do in what proved to be a winnable game against the Chiefs. 
news

Andy Reid: There was 'no doubt' Chiefs were going for it on fourth down

With Chad Henne filling in for an injured Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs coach Andy Reid could've played conservatively to preserve his team's lead against the Browns. But, with the game on the line, Reid and his staff decided to go all out to secure a Divisional Round win.
news

Chiefs fend off Browns to return to AFC Championship Game

Playing much of the second half without an injured Patrick Mahomes, the top-seeded Chiefs fended off the Browns for a 22-17 Divisional Round win on Sunday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW