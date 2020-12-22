Debrief: Previewing movers and shakers in 2021 QB market

Even the Cowboys can't be short-sighted enough to blow this one, right? Prescott's absence after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 has only underlined his value as a top-10 quarterback to a franchise with an unwavering belief they it is special, despite 25 years of on-field results that prove otherwise.





Prescott is scheduled to be a free agent, but he's not going to hit the open market. The Cowboys can use the franchise tag on him for a second straight year at $37.6 million, which gives Prescott leverage, despite his ongoing recovery. Before anyone says that number is prohibitive, consider that Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and running back Ezekiel Elliott will combine to have a bigger cap number next season by themselves. Would you rather have Prescott or Zeke and Lawrence?





There will probably be way too many speculative articles written about Jerry Jones becoming infatuated with a draft pick or other scenarios beyond paying Prescott what he's worth, but the most likely scenario remains Dak staying put.