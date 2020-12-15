Frank Reich: Philip Rivers has 'multiple years' left in him if he wants it

Rivers' 2020 season is almost identical to that of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, who has dazzled viewers in the last month and overcame an ugly interception to throw the Browns back into a thrilling Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unsurprisingly, Rivers' Colts are tied with the Browns in the wild-card standings at 9-4 (though Cleveland owns the tiebreaker thanks to the Browns' win over the Colts), and Rivers has fulfilled Reich's expectation of the veteran serving as an upgrade for Indianapolis at the position.

Reich believes 2020 might not be the last we see of Rivers.

"At the way he's playing right now ... if he wants, he has multiple years of good football ahead of him," Reich said, via ESPN.

Rivers has a standing agreement to become the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in his home state of Alabama once he decides to walk away from the NFL, an expectation most thought would be realized following his one-year, $25 million season played with the Colts. But his production has some, including Reich, seeing a future in Indianapolis beyond this season.

Reich has to be happy with how Rivers has performed, considering he was the one who pitched the idea of signing Rivers to replace ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ with the Colts ready to compete for the AFC South title. So far, Rivers has made Reich look like a fortune-teller, helping Indianapolis win its way into the thick of the playoff race, even after losing to Tennessee in their regular-season rematch two weeks ago.

"Never been a doubt in my mind the kind of football Philip Rivers could play and would play this year and has played," Reich said. "Had that much confidence in him, so it wasn't a hard decision. Yeah you're putting your neck on the line for somebody, but OK, this is the kind of guy you want to put your neck on the line for."

Rivers has put his body on the line for Reich and the Colts, playing through a foot injury while throwing them into contention and providing evidence that he might be the answer for Indianapolis for at least a couple of years after the Colts were blindsided by Andrew Luck's retirement during the 2019 preseason. There's no guarantee Rivers returns, as his contract with the Colts expires after 2020, but it's clear Indianapolis is interested in extending this partnership for at least another season.