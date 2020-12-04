Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott counting 'small victories' in rehab from ankle surgery

Published: Dec 04, 2020 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is taking each step of his rehab in stride.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback noted relishing in "small victories" along the way as he makes his way back from the first major injury of his professional career.

Prescott suffered a season-ending dislocated right ankle on Oct. 11, which includes an estimated four-to-six month rehab.

Joining NFL Network's Steve Wyche on the Pepsi Rookie Roundtable, Prescott said that his current situation has made him realize how lucky he had been to avoid significant injury in the past.

The Cowboys QB said his advice to rookies is to savor every moment because you never know how quickly things can change. 

"Don't take anything that you're doing for granted," he said, via the team's official website. "No matter how big or how small it is, don't take it for granted because it's a blessing. I've been able to play every level of my career because the guy in front of me has gotten injured, so I know what it means to be ready and to stay ready in case a guy gets injured in front of you.

"But now to be that guy that's injured for the first time in my career missing the rest of the season, it's different. It's tough. But for me, it's about making and creating small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it's about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn't do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn't have before so I know that I'm continuing to get better.

"And at the end of the day, I know my team needs me. And I know they need me now for support, but they'll need me again later. So it's about helping them whichever way that I can and however I can. But it's about being right mentally and then counting those small victories."

Those small victories can become one large stepping stone.

Prescott was leading the league with 1,857 yards passing with nine TDs when he went down after just five games. Given he was playing some of the best football of his career, Prescott can use the injury as motivation to push him higher with each small step toward his return in 2021.

Related Content

news

Colts activate DT DeForest Buckner from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts officially activated DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
news

Bears defenders not miffed by Matt Nagy's criticism: 'Just motivation'

Bears coach Matt Nagy openly criticized the defense following its 41-25 primetime shellacking by the Packers. Safeties ﻿Tashaun Gipson﻿ and ﻿Eddie Jackson﻿ said no one took offense to the comments.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook lead Players of the Month

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way among the NFL's November honor roll.
news

John Harbaugh mum on whether Lamar Jackson will return vs. Cowboys

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't comment on whether he expected Lamar Jackson to be cleared over the weekend or play against the Cowboys on Tuesday. The coach simply noted all decisions on clearing players would be medical, not football decisions. 
news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan urges players to 'look out' for teammates' mental health

With San Francisco forced to play its home games in Arizona and prepare for games amid COVID-19 protocols, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be sure his players look out for one another's mental health. 
news

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon conditionally reinstated by NFL

At long last, Josh Gordon is back again. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated Gordon on Thursday. The receiver will be eligible to return for the final two games of the 2020 season. 
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow undergoes 'successful' knee surgery

﻿Joe Burrow﻿'s lengthy rehab can now begin. The Bengals announced the rookie quarterback underwent "successful" surgery Wednesday, 10 days after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee. 
news

Chiefs, Steelers, Saints can clinch playoff berths in Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers could possibly sew up postseason spots and their divisions by week's end, while the New Orleans Saints can also wrap up a postseason spot.
news

Tests confirm Steelers LB Bud Dupree suffered torn ACL

As usual, when it comes to anterior cruciate ligament injuries, the initial tests proved true: ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ tore his ACL. Ian Rapoport reports that further tests confirmed the ACL tear for the Steelers pass rusher, whose season is over.
news

Jared Goff on Sean McVay's criticisms: 'I'm a big boy, I can handle it'

Sean McVay normally skews uber-positive, which made his poignant criticisms of Jared Goff after Sunday's loss to the 49ers stick out. The Rams coach noted that he wouldn't have blasted the QB if he didn't think Goff couldn't handle the criticism. The signal-caller agrees.  
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said rookie QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will be a game-time decision for Sunday's bout with the Bengals. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL