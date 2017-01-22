Could 49ers, Shanahan have eyes for Kirk Cousins?

Obviously this is in the early stages. There are still plenty of obstacles in the way of a Cousins-Shanahan reunion, including the possibility that Washington gives Cousins a slight raise and opts to use the franchise tag again next year, forcing San Francisco to not only fork over valuable picks but likely a long-term deal on the back end. Thanks to the initial franchise tag Cousins signed this past offseason, he likely views the $20-$24 million range as the floor of any long-term deal. It's not going to come cheap, but is having a knowledgeable quarterback on Day 1 worth the price?