NFL Network: Daniel Jones to wait before joining new team after surprising Colts release
After Daniel Jones' shock release from Indianapolis on Friday, the next question is where the veteran quarterback lands next.
It may be some time before he ends up with a new team.
Jones is unlikely to sign immediately with his fourth NFL club, should he clear waivers and become a free agent on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The former Colts signal-caller instead will opt to wait for "the right opportunity with the right team at the right time."
Any of the 31 other teams can claim Jones on waivers before 4 p.m. ET on Monday, but it is considered unlikely that another club does so, considering the cap implications that would come with adding him at this point in the season, Schefter and Rapoport reported.
Jones could be a top target for QB-needy teams with playoff hopes, even despite his uneven play this season. The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, on the edge of the AFC playoff picture, are viewed as teams expected to consider signing Jones, as are the Arizona Cardinals, who are starting their fourth QB in as many weeks on Sunday, per Schefter and Rapoport.
Baltimore recently traded for Jacoby Brissett with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both out indefinitely. New England needs another quarterback as Drake Maye is likely out for the season with a fractured fibula and Tommy DeVito is slated to replace him out of this week's bye. New England (5-5) next faces the Chargers on Nov. 29.
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The Colts' cutting of Jones, two games after the trade deadline as Indy fell to 3-8 on the season, begs the question why they didn't sell the quarterback when they could have recouped draft pick value.
According to NFL Network and ESPN, teams were more than interested.
The Ravens offered a fourth-round pick to the Colts for Jones and a fifth-round selection, with the condition that the fifth-rounder would be returned to Indianapolis if Baltimore advanced to the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, who eventually dealt for Kirk Cousins, never made an offer as the Colts were not clear on what they were looking for in the deal. A trade to Minnesota would have reunited Jones and the Vikings after he joined their practice squad in 2023 following his release from the Giants.
The Colts will instead move on with Anthony Richardson as their starter, while they avoid having to be on the hook for a $10.51 million injury guarantee in 2027 for Jones.
In his eighth season since being selected No. 6 overall by the New York Giants, Jones is enduring one of his worst campaigns. The ex-Colts QB has completed a career-low 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions.
Whether that is Jones' final stat line for the season remains to be seen.