After Daniel Jones' shock release from Indianapolis on Friday, the next question is where the veteran quarterback lands next.

It may be some time before he ends up with a new team.

Jones is unlikely to sign immediately with his fourth NFL club, should he clear waivers and become a free agent on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The former Colts signal-caller instead will opt to wait for "the right opportunity with the right team at the right time."

Any of the 31 other teams can claim Jones on waivers before 4 p.m. ET on Monday, but it is considered unlikely that another club does so, considering the cap implications that would come with adding him at this point in the season, Schefter and Rapoport reported.

Jones could be a top target for QB-needy teams with playoff hopes, even despite his uneven play this season. The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, on the edge of the AFC playoff picture, are viewed as teams expected to consider signing Jones, as are the Arizona Cardinals, who are starting their fourth QB in as many weeks on Sunday, per Schefter and Rapoport.

Baltimore recently traded for Jacoby Brissett with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both out indefinitely. New England needs another quarterback as Drake Maye is likely out for the season with a fractured fibula and Tommy DeVito is slated to replace him out of this week's bye. New England (5-5) next faces the Chargers on Nov. 29.