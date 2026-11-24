Daniels, Williams deliver miracle win. Washington’s ability to hang tough with a Bengals team on an absolute heater was commendable all night. Even after Cincinnati managed a go-ahead two-minute drive, capped off by Evan McPherson’s 56-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining, the Commanders showed enough in a potential loss to hang their heads high. That wasn’t good enough for Jayden Daniels, who -- with two clutch throws -- led Washington from its own 28-yard line to Cincinnati’s 8. Starting the final possession with no timeouts, Daniels zipped a 22-yarder to Antonio Williams down the gut of the Bengals defense to reach midfield. After a spike to save clock, Daniels went right back to Williams on a crosser, placing the ball perfectly past DJ Turner to the rookie, who broke free deep into enemy territory. Another spike later, and fellow rookie Drew Stevens was lining up to nail his fifth kick of the night, a 26-yard game-winning stunner. Two years ago, Daniels announced himself on the national stage by posting a career-high 141.7 passer rating with three touchdowns in a Week 3 Monday night victory over the Bengals. He wasn’t as prolific on this Monday evening, going 23 of 35 for 289 yards and sparking a couple scoring drives with 55 rushing yards on six carries, but he rose to the occasion late, fittingly showing a new prime-time audience what his rookie receiver is capable of in the process. Williams tallied all 64 of Washington’s yards on the game-winning drive and 93 receiving yards in the fourth quarter, the most by any rookie in a game since 2020. His 122 receiving yards on a wonderful nine-catch night were the most by a Washington rookie since Terry McLaurin in 2019. NFL world, meet Antonio Williams. Burrow and Co. let one get away. The manner in which the Bengals lost was unfathomable considering how lights out they’ve played since mid-October. The league’s most prolific offense for the past five weeks looked overmatched early against the 20th-ranked defense in points allowed. When Cincy finally got going with 17 points over three consecutive drives (not counting a kneeldown to go into halftime), it seemed a steamroll was in store again. Of course the Bengals would hit the 30-point mark for the sixth time in a row. Perhaps Joe Burrow would break a tie with Peyton Manning as the first quarterback in NFL history to contribute four or more touchdowns in six consecutive games. Neither of those things happened. The Bengals instead went dormant once more. Burrow is still Burrow, so he managed 300 yards and two TDs on 28-of-40 passing, but he was constantly thrown off rhythm by Washington’s pass rush. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, who had a combined 1,702 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns entering Week 11, were held to a collective seven catches for 74 yards and a score, causing Burrow to look to Mike Gesicki and Samaje Perine as his leading pass catchers. The approach showed how many weapons Cincinnati has, but it was unusual for the Bengals, much like the two-minute drive toward game’s end that included a near pick by Burrow and the QB taking a third-down sack to heighten the difficulty of a go-ahead field goal. It was a disappointing performance that showed these Bengals aren’t nearly invincible. They now hold only a one-game lead in the AFC North over the Browns and Steelers, and they took a major hit in the race for the AFC’s top seed that includes the Bills (9-1), Broncos (8-2), Chiefs (8-2) and Jaguars (7-3). Commanders D delivers its finest performance. Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense was operating at a borderline unfair level entering Monday night, averaging 36.2 points per game amid a five-game winning streak. The recent past meant little to Washington, which stood toe to toe with the red-hot Bengals and came out on top. Buoyed by a first-half downpour that leveled the playing field and a raucous Northwest Stadium crowd, the Commanders took the fight to the Bengals. They forced punts on consecutive drives to start the contest and then a turnover on downs that saw Frankie Luvu, the game’s leading tackler with 12, stonewall Burrow as the QB tried to escape around the left end rather than sneak directly through a mass of bodies. Rasul Douglas, who snuffed out the Giants’ final drive with a pick last week, almost collected two more interceptions in the first quarter and nearly delivered back-to-back game-winning takeaways while breaking up a second-and-7 pass by Burrow late. The Bengals eventually found some points in the middle two quarters, but the Commanders defense regrouped and proved the difference as Washington counted on Drew Stevens’ leg (field goals of 36, 40, 25, 41 and 26) to keep things close. Daronte Jones’ unit also importantly was not deterred by allowing the Bengals pickups of 12 and 32 yards before and after the two-minute warning while holding on to a perilous two-point lead. The defense moved Cincinnati 4 yards backward over three plays from there before Evan McPherson’s field goal, allowing Jayden Daniels an opportunity he would not waste. Despite being without their top cornerback, Amik Robertson, the Commanders held the Bengals to 20 points and 312 yards, Cincinnati’s second- and third-fewest totals on the season, respectively. Bengals defense remains frustratingly hot and cold. Cincinnati’s defense found just as much success as Washington’s did early, forcing the Commanders into four straight punts. Unfortunately, punter Tress Way’s services were not needed again the rest of the way. The Commanders scored on each of their final six drives, starting with a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter and concluding with a field goal to win the game. On that first scoring drive, which resulted in Washington’s only TD of the game, the backbreaker was losing contain on Jayden Daniels on a third-and-9 to allow him to pick up a first down at midfield. The Bengals let him loose on the other side of halftime, too, as Daniels gashed them for a 47-run three snaps into the third quarter. His run led to a field goal, successfully double-dipping the Commanders back to a 10-10 score. After allowing 33 yards over Washington’s first four possessions, a dominance that included Boye Mafe logging three sacks to set a new career high with 9.5 on the campaign, the Bengals gave up drives of 75, 61, 52, 78, 66 and 64 yards. The 64-yard “drive” was especially damning, consisting of two long passes to Antonio Williams, two spikes and a field goal when slowing the Commanders for just 46 seconds would have resulted in a win. The loss is as much on the Bengals offense failing to find success, but Cincinnati’s defense is an issue for a team with championship aspirations. More of a balky knee than a true Achilles heel, it’s just impossible to tell when the unit is going to be a problem. The Bengals D has looked great at times this season, but it has also had performances like Monday’s, when the Commanders amassed 428 yards, or in Week 8, when the Titans put up 36 points. A Super Bowl run likely won’t consist entirely of 40-point games by Joe Burrow. It’s anyone’s guess which version of the defense will show up if those postseason off-nights come to pass. Washington’s NFC East hopes remain alive. And just like that, the Commanders have life in the divisional race. Following a Sunday in which the Giants, Cowboys and Eagles all won, Washington desperately needed to upset the Bengals to keep pace. Somehow, someway, the Commanders did, and they’re now two games back of the 6-3-1 Giants with the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker. The Cowboys also sit ahead of them in the standings at 5-6. With little chance of getting involved in the NFC wild-card race, the division is the Commanders’ path to a playoff spot. Tonight’s victory showed they can stick with and beat anyone, and they actually have a couple very winnable games coming up against the Cardinals (3-8) and Titans (1-9). It gets tougher thereafter, especially Washinton’s final three games against the Vikings (7-3), Jaguars (7-3) and Cowboys, but at least there remains a glimmer of hope heading into Thanksgiving. The Commanders gave themselves that by starting their first winning streak since the 2024 postseason in improbable fashion, in the process completing the first 4-0 week for the NFC East since Week 2, 2023.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Bengals-Commanders (via NFL Pro): Jayden Daniels completed seven of his 12 downfield pass attempts for a season-high 175 yards.

NFL Research: Drew Stevens joined Dan Bailey (2011) and Sebastian Janikowksi (2000) as the only rookie kickers since 2000 to make at least five field goals -- including the game-winner -- in a game.