NFL Network: Steelers' DK Metcalf not expected to be suspended after ejection; WR subject to fines
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not be suspended by the NFL following his ejection during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN and NFL Network reported on Monday.
The NFL will review Metcalf's actions during the game for potential fines as part of its standard disciplinary review process, ESPN and NFL Network added.
Metcalf was ejected in the second half of Sunday's game after committing his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the afternoon. Metcalf also appeared to attempt to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye, which DeJean said "just missed" him.
Metcalf denied Monday morning that he tried to poke DeJean in the eye, adding that he "can't remember" the interaction with the Eagles defender.
Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that he had a "productive" conversation with Metcalf.
"Life's about learning situations, and I do believe in second chances," McCarthy said, per ESPN. "I will judge him based on my personal interactions with him."
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Metcalf’s issues with unsportsmanlike play and incidents are long and pronounced, including an altercation last year that also involved eye-poking. In November of 2025, Metcalf was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and fined $12,172 for fighting after trying to poke Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker in the eye.
Metcalf also was suspended two games for an in-game altercation during a Steelers-Detroit Lions game last season.
A second-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, Metcalf has a history of drawing flags for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike penalties.
Since 2019, Metcalf has drawn 16 “conduct” penalties, per TruMedia, which is five more than any other player in that span. Conduct penalties are unsportsmanlike, unnecessary roughness, taunting or disqualification infractions.
Over the course of his career, Metcalf has been called for 42 accepted penalties, which is 11 more than any other wide receiver, per NFL Research. This season, Metcalf has drawn eight accepted penalties, which is tied for fourth among all positions, twice as many as any other wide receiver.
While the issues persist in the 28-year-old’s eighth professional season, Metcalf deflected responsibility earlier Monday when asked by reporters about his struggles with maintaining his composure.
"I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me," he said.
Metcalf was traded by the Seahawks to the Steelers ahead of the 2025 season. His first year with Pittsburgh, which ran concurrently with Seattle winning a Super Bowl, saw him produce a career-low 850 receiving yards, along with 59 receptions (his least since his rookie year) and six touchdowns.
Through 10 games this season, Metcalf has produced 36 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns for Pittsburgh’s 23rd-ranked passing offense.
Metcalf has a $1.3 million base salary for 2026 with three seasons left on his existing contract and is due no guaranteed money while carrying a current $38.4 million cap number in 2027 that escalates in the following two years.