Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not be suspended by the NFL following his ejection during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN and NFL Network reported on Monday.

The NFL will review Metcalf's actions during the game for potential fines as part of its standard disciplinary review process, ESPN and NFL Network added.

Metcalf was ejected in the second half of Sunday's game after committing his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the afternoon. Metcalf also appeared to attempt to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye, which DeJean said "just missed" him.

Metcalf denied Monday morning that he tried to poke DeJean in the eye, adding that he "can't remember" the interaction with the Eagles defender.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that he had a "productive" conversation with Metcalf.

"Life's about learning situations, and I do believe in second chances," McCarthy said, per ESPN. "I will judge him based on my personal interactions with him."