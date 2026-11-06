Ravens complete trade for Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett; deal terms revealed
The Arizona Cardinals have finalized a trade to send quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced Friday.
Baltimore is sending Arizona a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 seventh-rounder in exchange for Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round selection, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The Cardinals also paid more than half of Brissett's remaining 2026 salary as part of the swap, per Rapoport.
The trade was initially reported on Wednesday with the caveat that it would be finalized later in the week, which has come to fruition. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur spoke to reporters on Wednesday and stated he would let the process play out before confirming.
Now, the parties have come to terms in the aftermath of the Ravens losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, marking the third time in as many games Baltimore had a different starting quarterback and its fourth consecutive loss.
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Undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano started against Jacksonville after franchise QB Lamar Jackson started Week 8 and injured his thumb on his first play back from missing time with an ankle injury. In Jackson’s stead, Tyler Huntley filled in as the starter, but after relieving Jackson against the Buffalo Bills, Huntley suffered a turf toe injury that has ended his season. Jackson, meanwhile, is on injured reserve and out indefinitely.
Now, the Ravens’ winding road turns to Brissett, who presumably will start in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Brissett began this season -- his 11th in the NFL -- as Arizona's QB1. He was benched following eight starts in favor of Gardner Minshew and shortly thereafter his trade to Baltimore was reported.
So far in 2026, Brissett has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Baltimore stands as his seventh NFL team (New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, Cardinals) and will become the sixth for which he's started a game. The Ravens will look to rescue what's fast becoming a lost season, as they owned a 12% playoff probability following Thursday's defeat.
Unfortunately for those odds, Brissett hasn't started a game for a playoff team since his rookie season of 2016 with the Patriots. The Cardinals, meanwhile, will march forward with Minshew starting and rookie Carson Beck in reserve and perhaps getting a shot later as LaFleur's team looks to stay competitive and more importantly build for the future.