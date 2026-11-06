Ravens complete trade for Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett; deal terms revealed

The Arizona Cardinals have finalized a trade to send quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced Friday.

Baltimore is sending Arizona a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 seventh-rounder in exchange for Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round selection, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Cardinals also paid more than half of Brissett's remaining 2026 salary as part of the swap, per Rapoport.

The trade was initially reported on Wednesday with the caveat that it would be finalized later in the week, which has come to fruition. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur spoke to reporters on Wednesday and stated he would let the process play out before confirming.

Now, the parties have come to terms in the aftermath of the Ravens losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, marking the third time in as many games Baltimore had a different starting quarterback and its fourth consecutive loss.