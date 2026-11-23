What are Packers fans thankful for this holiday season? The return, finally, of Micah Parsons.

Green Bay's star pass rusher has been medically cleared and is set to make his 2026 season debut in Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve game against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The edge rusher returned to practice on Nov. 4 and currently remains on the team's physically unable to perform list. He was limited at practice on Monday and will need to be officially activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Wednesday's game.

On Monday, Parsons told reporters that he still needed to get final clearance from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who repaired his injured knee, and others before returning to action, per The Athletic. It appears he's now cleared for takeoff.

Parsons' return to the field will take place 346 days after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season. Parsons later revealed he also underwent a procedure to repair his meniscus.