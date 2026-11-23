NFL Network: Packers' Micah Parsons (knee) medically cleared, set to play vs. Rams
What are Packers fans thankful for this holiday season? The return, finally, of Micah Parsons.
Green Bay's star pass rusher has been medically cleared and is set to make his 2026 season debut in Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve game against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
The edge rusher returned to practice on Nov. 4 and currently remains on the team's physically unable to perform list. He was limited at practice on Monday and will need to be officially activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Wednesday's game.
On Monday, Parsons told reporters that he still needed to get final clearance from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who repaired his injured knee, and others before returning to action, per The Athletic. It appears he's now cleared for takeoff.
Parsons' return to the field will take place 346 days after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season. Parsons later revealed he also underwent a procedure to repair his meniscus.
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At the time of his injury, the Packers were 9-3-1 and eyeing a division title. They lost their next six games, including a wild-card loss to Chicago and a Week 1 defeat to Minnesota to kick off the 2026 season.
Parsons returns to the fold at a particularly precarious part of the Packers' campaign. At 6-4, Green Bay is last in the NFC North and on the periphery off the playoff hunt, currently at No. 7 but tied in record with the reigning champion Seahawks and the Rams, their Wednesday opponent.
Parsons will be counted upon to lift a defense that is improving in its first season under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon but gave up 30 points to the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings at Lambeau in Week 10.
Despite missing the final three games of the season in 2025, Parsons was named a first-team All-Pro, earned his fifth Pro Bowl bid in as many years and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Parsons has tallied at least 12 sacks in each of his five seasons in the NFL.
Parsons returns to the field with his Green Bay teammates against the Rams at SoFi Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.