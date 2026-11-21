INDIANAPOLIS -- Anthony Richardson Sr. could have lost an eye.

When the Indianapolis Colts quarterback was warming up for a game against the Arizona Cardinals in October 2025, he suffered a "freak accident" with a stretching band, according to multiple sources, which left Richardson with a severe orbital fracture that affected his vision for several months. The injury landed Richardson on season-ending injured reserve and gave him a still-visible scar under his right eye.

But it could have been much worse. One inch higher, and Richardson could've been blinded in one eye, and his football career would've been over.

"There were definitely times where I would go to the doctor, and they would tell me they don't know if I'm gonna get my vision back," Richardson said after making his 2026 debut in a November blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I'm just grateful that I even just get the chance to go out there and throw a pass … because there was a day and a time when this wasn't promised for me."

Richardson's recovery from the eye injury was largely a footnote this season, while his recent misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession has drawn much more attention. Richardson's run-in with the law once again raised questions, fair or not, about his commitment to his career.

"I enjoy life," Richardson said when asked if he regretted the incident.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones' injury comeback was a lot more newsworthy. After all, Richardson wasn't the starter when he got injured last year. It was Jones' team by that point, and the Colts' offense was rolling at a historic pace. Jones steered Indy to an 8-2 start in 2025 before he fractured his left fibula and tore his right Achilles tendon, which contributed significantly to the team's unraveling. Despite those injuries, the Colts re-signed Jones on a two-year, $88 million contract and stamped him as their franchise quarterback.

Until now.

The Colts waived Jones on Friday, less than 24 hours after he turned in another poor performance in the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans on "Thursday Night Football." Colts coach Shane Steichen said Richardson will start in Jones' place next week against the New York Giants, marking his first start in nearly two years.

Two weeks ago, Richardson told The Athletic he'd been preparing for such a chance.

"I don't know if there's anything in particular that I want people to know," he said after his February trade request went unfulfilled. "… I'd rather show it more than tell it, so I'm just trying to keep my head down and keep growing as a person, a player, and just, hopefully, one day I get to showcase it again."

That day has come.

Steichen didn't elaborate much on Jones' departure, describing it only as being beneficial for him and the team. It could also benefit Richardson, who is nearing the end of his rookie contract.

The 2023 No. 4 pick, once considered the face of the franchise and the long-awaited heir to Andrew Luck, has had a tumultuous tenure in Indy, marred by injuries and immaturity. This is Richardson's chance to prove to the Colts and the rest of the NFL that he's no longer damaged goods, but rather a player worth building around.

To recap: After starting just 13 games at Florida, Richardson showed promise as a rookie but appeared in just four games due to a concussion and a season-ending AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. The next season, Richardson again dealt with injuries, but his greatest sin was tapping out of a road loss against the Houston Texans because he needed a breather. The decision to sub himself out because he was tired drew the ire of Richardson's teammates and invited scrutiny from players across the league. He was subsequently benched for what Steichen called a lack of maturity.

"Yeah, I shouldn't have said (I was tired)," Richardson later told The Athletic. "I shouldn't have come out the game. But you live and you learn, you know? You grow from stuff like that."

Three weeks after Richardson's absent-minded decision, he returned to the starting lineup after veteran Joe Flacco played poorly in back-to-back losses. Richardson appeared to turn a corner in his return, authoring game-winning drives in narrow road wins over the New York Jets and New England Patriots in two of his next three starts. But back spasms sidelined him for the last two games of the 2024 season.

In 2025, then-Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who was fired last month, said it was paramount for the team to bring in another starting-caliber quarterback, mostly because Richardson couldn't stay healthy. Jones, after being released by the New York Giants, took on the challenge and signed with Indy on a one-year, $14 million contract. After seemingly resurrecting his career with the Colts last season, however, the veteran now exits Indianapolis without completing a second season with the franchise. Jones has thrown an interception in six straight games and leads the NFL with 13 picks. He is the only starting quarterback to have zero games with more passing touchdowns than picks through 11 contests since at least 1982, per ESPN.

"It's always pressure in the NFL," Jones said Thursday in what turned out to be his last news conference as a Colt. "… I've gotta play better. I know that."

As Richardson takes over, it's worth noting that Steichen didn't fully commit to starting him for the final six games this season. The coach hinted that 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard -- the only Colts QB who's under contract next year -- could also get an opportunity. If Richardson is to remain QB1, he'll have to prove himself on a weekly basis.

The last time Richardson was a full-time starter, in 2024, he threw eight touchdowns against 12 interceptions and notched a 47.7 completion percentage for the lowest single-season mark in Colts history. It's also fair to say he was surrounded by more talented wide receivers back then, with Michael Pittman Jr. (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers), Josh Downs (now with the Kansas City Chiefs) and Alec Pierce (currently on injured reserve). As Richardson works to build chemistry with a roster that traded away four starters -- Downs, wide receiver Keenan Allen, All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner -- at the deadline, the quarterback's dual-threat prowess could provide a spark alongside All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

"It's going to be great," Steichen said of Richardson's forthcoming opportunity. "He's going to get a full week of practice. From his rookie year to now, obviously, he's matured a lot with his preparation and how he goes about it. … I'm excited to go see him play and go compete. And obviously, he brings a unique skill set that's very athletic and can run around and make some plays."

Of course, some might argue that Steichen took far too long in making a quarterback change, and it's worth pondering if a switch would've happened at all if Jones had remained on the roster. Jones received an incredibly long leash from Steichen this season, and it's unlikely that same grace will be extended to Richardson.

As Richardson prepares for what could be his final audition as an NFL starter, however, he'll do so with a clear vision, literally and figuratively, of what he wants his future to look like in the league.

"No doubt," Richardson said when asked last season if he still believes he can achieve the lofty goals that accompanied his high draft status. "If I still got a chance to play football, then sh-, it's always out there for me."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.