Colts' Shane Steichen to 'evaluate everything, every position' after embarrassing loss in Jacksonville

It’s getting dark early in Indianapolis.

The Colts suffered another embarrassing loss on Sunday, getting their doors blown off, 42-7, by rival Jacksonville. Already amid a teardown, it’s the type of loss that puts more jobs in question.

Coach Shane Steichen sits in the crosshairs after Indy already parted ways with general manager Chris Ballard and traded away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. It’s one thing to be 2-6. It’s a different matter to get walloped by a rival in disheartening fashion for a fourth straight loss.

“It wasn’t good enough, flat-out wasn’t good enough,” Steichen said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We got outcoached, we got outplayed and we’ve got to freaking learn from our mistakes in a hurry. The effort and the energy has to be there every week. If not, you’re going to get beat like that.”

The Colts played like a team whose players know there is no coming back this season. Missed tackles, botched offensive plays leading to turnovers, ineffective quarterback play, questionable play calls. Everything was a mess. Those issues fall squarely on Steichen.

“Clearly, I’ve got to do a better job, plain and simple,” Steichen said. “It starts with me as the head coach. I’ve got to do a better job to get these guys ready to go. That wasn’t it today.”