NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 3
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INJURIES
- RB Jeremiyah Love is being placed on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- QB Kedon Slovis was signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster off the Packers' practice squad, ESPN reported. The news was first reported by The Ringer's Tom Pelissero.