NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 3

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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

  • QB Kedon Slovis was signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster off the Packers' practice squad, ESPN reported. The news was first reported by The Ringer's Tom Pelissero.

INJURIES