Raiders' Klint Kubiak says workload between RBs Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr. 'moving target'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak flipped his backfield pecking order in Sunday’s 38-33 road win over the New York Jets, riding rookie Mike Washington Jr. while Ashton Jeanty played an ancillary role.

Kubiak declined to say whether the change would be permanent, but at the very least kept the door open for the fourth-round pick to play over the former top-10 selection.

“I stand by what I said (Sunday) that we’re going to need Mike, we’re going to need Ashton, we’re going to need Dylan (Laube),” Kubiak told reporters on Monday. “They’re all part of our success, run and pass. Ashton made huge plays for us in the pass game. He was phenomenal in protection like he’s always been. The way the game went yesterday, Mike got more carries. Going forward, we’re going to be counting on all three of those guys.”

Washington took a career-high 25 carries for 83 yards (3.3 yards per attempt) in Sunday’s win (his previous high was nine totes) on 38 snaps. Jeanty played 22 snaps, taking just two carries for nine yards and catching three of four targets for 64 yards.

Washington seemed to give the run game a little bit more pop than Jeanty, who is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry, but the difference wasn’t massive. The rookie had only one carry longer than 10 yards (15) and was stuffed six times for zero or negative yards. The offensive line issues that have persisted despite offseason additions have had more to do with the running game struggles than either RB.

Kubiak noted that the workload could change weekly.

“I think it’s always a moving target,” he said. “You see where your team is at and who’s playing the best ball at the time. It’s a 17-game regular season where things change every week. ... That’s the NFL. We have a young roster and we’re going to give guys opportunities and see what fits us best. But your 11, whether you’re playing really well or not playing well at all, it’s always going to change a little bit.”