Aaron Glenn says improving Jets 'only thing I think about' amid 2-6 start

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn faced questions on Monday about whether he’s concerned about his job security, one day after the team fell to 2-6.

The Jets blew a nine-point second-half lead at home on Sunday, falling 38-33 to the rebuilding Las Vegas Raiders. It marked Gang Green’s third straight loss and their second three-game losing streak of the season.

With so much to clean up, Glenn said he doesn’t have time to consider whether his job is in jeopardy.

“There’s so much that I think about when it comes to us improving each week that [it] doesn’t really come across my mind, to be honest with you,” Glenn told reporters on Monday. “I understand how this league is, I understand about what this business is about, but my first job each week is improving this team and that’s the only thing that I think about.”

Glenn’s message continues to focus on what’s in front of them.

“Absolutely, I mean that’s what this is,” Glenn said. “It’s a bottom-line business and we have to win, but we still have nine games left. So we still have an opportunity to win nine games.”