Aaron Glenn says improving Jets 'only thing I think about' amid 2-6 start
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn faced questions on Monday about whether he’s concerned about his job security, one day after the team fell to 2-6.
The Jets blew a nine-point second-half lead at home on Sunday, falling 38-33 to the rebuilding Las Vegas Raiders. It marked Gang Green’s third straight loss and their second three-game losing streak of the season.
With so much to clean up, Glenn said he doesn’t have time to consider whether his job is in jeopardy.
“There’s so much that I think about when it comes to us improving each week that [it] doesn’t really come across my mind, to be honest with you,” Glenn told reporters on Monday. “I understand how this league is, I understand about what this business is about, but my first job each week is improving this team and that’s the only thing that I think about.”
Glenn’s message continues to focus on what’s in front of them.
“Absolutely, I mean that’s what this is,” Glenn said. “It’s a bottom-line business and we have to win, but we still have nine games left. So we still have an opportunity to win nine games.”
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Glenn’s defense collapsed on Sunday, allowing Kirk Cousins to light them up through the air. Cousins became the sixth QB since 1950 age 38 or older with at least three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in a game, joining Tom Brady (5 times), Hall of Famer Drew Brees (3 times), Vinny Testaverde, Josh McCown and Jon Kitna, per NFL Research.
The Jets offense put up enough points to defeat the Raiders, even if two stalled red-zone drives early stung. Glenn’s defense was the culprit.
“We were not successful in the passing game,” Glenn said. “A lot of that has to do with us number one, making plays, two, me putting them in position and three, not allowing these third-down penalties.”
The Jets imported a slew of veteran defenders to help fix the defense this offseason. It hasn’t worked so far, and if Glenn’s defense continues to deteriorate, things could get even uglier.
“I’m disappointed to be here at 2-6, no doubt,” receiver Garrett Wilson said, per the New York Daily News. “That’s not the goal. At the end of the day, I take a lot of pride in it each week in improving the record but just playing good football for the Jets name, for the Wilson name, so it’s deep.
“Nothing changes. We are trying to go [9-0] to finish, whatever it may be.”
A 9-0 finish, or something close, might be what’s needed for Glenn to change the storyline when it comes to his future.