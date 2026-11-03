NFL Network: Cardinals to place rookie Jeremiyah Love on IR due to high ankle sprain

Love has struggled to stay healthy this season. In six games, the first-rounder generated 268 yards on 76 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.4 yards per tote. The bulk of his production came in a 21-carry, 90-yard performance in a Week 3 loss to San Francisco.

The Cardinals used a top three pick on Love in April, believing he could add a dynamic game-changing weapon to the backfield à la Bijan Robinson in Atlanta or Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. We haven’t seen Love healthy enough for most of the season to know for sure if he has that kind of sustainable upside.

Arizona gave Love a significant workload in his first preseason action, handing it off 11 times and tossing him three passes. The belief at the time was that getting reps early would prepare Love for the regular-season gauntlet. Instead, he left that game with a nicked-up ankle. He hasn’t seemed right since.

Perhaps shutting the RB down for at least four games will allow him to come back fully healthy for the season's stretch run.

In the meantime, Tyler Allgeier, who sparked the Cardinals’ comeback win over the Cowboys, figures to get the bulk of the totes. Fellow back Bam Knight currently is in the league’s concussion protocol