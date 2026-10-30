Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will play vs. Jaguars despite trade request

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite requesting a trade, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts coach Shane Steichen announced Friday. Downs' trade request went public Wednesday, one day after Indianapolis traded All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Steichen said he met with Downs after he asked for a trade. The 2023 third-round pick is in the final year of his rookie deal.

"I said, 'Hey, you're a professional,'" Steichen said as he relayed his conversation with Downs. "'Obviously, you requested a trade, but you're on this football team and you got to show up. And we got to go play a game on Sunday.'"

The Colts (2-5) are traveling to Jacksonville, where they've lost 11 straight games to the Jaguars.

Downs spoke to the media Wednesday and was noncommittal about his future in Indianapolis. Asked if he had requested a trade, Downs said, "I'm open to whatever. Whatever comes my way, comes my way." His trade request became public a few minutes after his news conference ended.

The Colts have recently gone through a series of major organizational changes, likely prompting Downs' trade request. The first domino was the firing of general manager Chris Ballard. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon relieved him of his duties less than 24 hours after the Colts lost at home to the previously winless Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

Eight days later, Irsay-Gordon greenlit the trades that sent Nelson to Seattle for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder, and Buckner to San Francisco for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Both players, like Downs, are on expiring contracts.

"It wasn't like super unexpected, I guess," Downs said of the departures of Buckner and Nelson. "It's sad to see those guys that are like All-Pro guys (leave). I hope they do well. I know they deserve to have a great shot at winning something big this year. I feel very excited for their future."

Now, Downs is trying to control his own.

Colts wide receivers coach and franchise legend Reggie Wayne, who's been a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist multiple times, also addressed Downs' trade request. He echoed the same sentiment as Steichen, saying Downs' professionalism will be tested. Asked if Downs is mentally strong enough to handle trade speculation, Wayne said, "I think he is."

"But I think we should have more than two wins. So that means nothing," Wayne added. "At the end of the day, we'll find out (about Downs). He's put himself in this situation, and I guess he's ready for what comes along with it. So, hopefully it's motivation."

Downs was expected to have a bigger role this season in the absence of veteran Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. However, the wide receiver room took a major hit when deep threat Alec Pierce aggravated his surgically repaired left heel in Week 2. Pierce has been sidelined since with an uncertain return date. Without his speed to stretch defenses, Downs has drawn more attention in the slot. He has 26 catches for 306 yards and zero touchdowns through seven games.

"I'm here right now. I'm where my feet are," Downs said. "We got the Jags this weekend. I'm in the game plan, so I got to be ready to play."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.