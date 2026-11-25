RENTON, Wash. -- As long as Sam Darnold keeps trending in the right direction, he will start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Darnold returned to practice Monday and participated in a team workout, though it wasn't full speed, coach Mike Macdonald said. Darnold missed Seattle's past two games because of a quad injury (he also has a cracked rib), but he's in line to take over for Drew Lock, who would revert to being his backup.

"He looked great," Macdonald said of Darnold on Monday. "Positive day. He took a ton of reps."

Macdonald said he would wait until Wednesday to officially name Darnold the starter, but the coach has not entertained the idea of a quarterback controversy. Even so, Darnold's shaky play, in conjunction with Lock's string of stellar showings in relief, has led many to clamor for the backup to become the Seahawks' new starting quarterback.

The statistical gap this season has been wide. Darnold has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven games (one of which he barely played in), going 2-4. Seattle is 4-0 with Lock (3-0 as a starter and 1-0 in relief), who has completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 837 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Macdonald is optimistic, though, that a healthy Darnold can jumpstart the offense, which ranks 23rd in expected points added per play (-0.07) this season. The rushing attack has drastically improved in recent weeks thanks to the return of running backs Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price, while Lock has steadied an inconsistent aerial attack.

During his weekly radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710 last week, Macdonald pointed to the Seahawks' Super Bowl run last season as a reason to favor Darnold over Lock.

"Sam was pulling the trigger for us when we won our championship," he said, "and I do feel like we're tied together to a certain extent."

Across the board, Darnold fared better in 2025, despite cooling off in the latter half of the season. He completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, then was turnover-free in the playoffs after leading the NFL in turnovers in the regular season.

Lock has protected the ball well this season, aside from losing two fumbles in Seattle's most recent victory, a 21-13 win against the Las Vegas Raiders in which he also completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Given the dichotomy between the Seahawks' top two quarterbacks, it's worth asking: Just how much equity has that championship run given Darnold?

Darnold is one of only 36 quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, and only six remain active (three of those -- Joe Flacco, Jalen Hurts and now Aaron Rodgers -- are not starting right now). But he was buoyed by the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL's leading receiver. This season, the Seahawks rank fourth in scoring defense, and Smith-Njigba has been even better through 10 games.

And yet, Seattle (6-4) finds itself outside the playoff picture. The Seahawks trail the 49ers (9-1) by three games in the NFC West ahead of Sunday's rematch in Santa Clara. They lost the first meeting 32-29 in October, with Darnold tossing two interceptions.

If the Seahawks lose Sunday, their hopes of defending their division title would be all but officially dead, and their playoff chances would drop to 42 percent, according to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator. Seattle sits eighth in the NFC, and four of its six remaining games are against opponents with winning records, including two against the Los Angeles Rams, who are also clawing for a playoff spot.

It won't be a cakewalk to the finish line for the Seahawks, who restructured Darnold's contract last week and added a void year in 2030. That move opened cap space in 2026 while pushing money into the future -- Darnold is now set to count for $16.1 million in dead money in 2028, per Over the Cap, after his three-year, $100.5 million contract expires.

Will Darnold still be the Seahawks' quarterback in 2028? His future in the Emerald City seems anything but certain.

Most NFL starting quarterbacks seek contract extensions with a year or two remaining on their existing deals.

General manager John Schneider dismissed the idea of a potential Darnold extension last offseason, soon after the Super Bowl victory, saying, "Sam signed a three-year deal." That mirrored his previous approach with quarterback contracts: The Seahawks extended Russell Wilson twice entering the final season of his contract. But when Seattle reached that stage with Geno Smith in 2025, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after the sides failed to agree on an extension.

Darnold's contract situation will be one of this offseason's biggest questions, and the next few months could shape the negotiations. The Super Bowl ring will always be on Darnold's resume, but the past few months have dulled the shine. He has seven games to reassert himself as Seattle's best option at quarterback and make his case for an extension.

Lucrative deals for inconsistent quarterbacks haven't exactly worked out elsewhere.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension in March after he went 8-5 in 2025, only to release him eight months later. The Colts went 3-8 this season with Jones, as he led the NFL with 13 interceptions and ranked last in EPA per pass play (-0.23).

Second-to-last in EPA per pass play this season is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (-0.18), whose path is almost a mirror of Darnold's since they were top-three picks in the 2018 draft. Both fizzled out with the teams that drafted them, joined forces on the 2022 Carolina Panthers, were relegated to backup jobs and then rebounded elsewhere to earn starting-level contracts.

After a few solid seasons with Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers rewarded Mayfield in September with a three-year, $165 million contract extension, tied for third in average salary among quarterbacks. But while battling multiple injuries (like Darnold), Mayfield is having one of the worst seasons of his career.

The contracts for Mayfield and Jones -- and even Smith, who signed a two-year, $75 million deal with the Raiders and was traded a year later -- could serve as cautionary tales for Schneider, who has plenty of other factors to consider. How strongly does he believe in Darnold? How strong is Macdonald's faith? How much weight does the Super Bowl run carry? How much are injuries to blame for this season's struggles? And what if those woes continue down the stretch?

All of this could affect how much the Seahawks are willing to pay Darnold. Likewise, a strong finish to the season (and perhaps more playoff success) would strengthen his leverage in negotiations.

Unlike the reeling Colts (3-8) and Buccaneers (3-7), the Seahawks are very much still in contention. They also have a proven commodity in Lock, whose play has subjected Darnold to as much scrutiny as at any point during his time as Seattle's starting quarterback, perhaps even more than when he threw four interceptions in a 21-19 loss to the Rams in November 2025.

Simultaneously, Darnold's teammates have sung their praises of Lock since the beginning of the season.

"We've all been saying Drew has been the best '2' in the NFL for years," safety Julian Love said after Seattle's season-opening 13-10 win against the New England Patriots.

Heading into Sunday, though, Macdonald has Darnold's back, just as he has all season. That doesn't seem likely to change in the coming weeks. But Darnold's long-term future as a starter is hardly assured, putting plenty at stake for himself and the team down the stretch.

Soon, Darnold has to prove Macdonald's faith in him is warranted for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.