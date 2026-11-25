Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters, in his first public comments about Brandon Aiyuk since his release from the San Francisco 49ers, praised the veteran receiver and said Washington has "genuine interest, for sure" ahead of Aiyuk's visit with the team.

"One of the things that I don't think anybody can dispute is his work ethic," Peters said Wednesday during his paid weekly appearance with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan. "He's one of the hardest workers on the team, and that's how he became an All-Pro type of player for us in San Francisco -- (it) was his work ethic and his drive to get better. And so the last season I was there, he had a fantastic season. … He was a true No. 1 receiver at the time."

Peters was the 49ers' vice president of player personnel when they drafted Aiyuk in the first round out of Arizona State in 2020. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 after recording 75 catches for 1,342 yards during San Francisco's run to the Super Bowl.

"He's a guy who's a tough cover, he's great after the catch, he's got great hands and really, he's a smart player," Peters said in the radio interview. "So, there's a lot of great things about him on the field. And he worked hard to get there. So it wasn't just (that) he was the most gifted guy that came out. He's self-made too. He made it the hard way. So, yeah, kindred guys as junior college guys, me and him. But I think the one thing that stands out to me is his work ethic."

Aiyuk's relationship with the 49ers quickly soured after the '23 season.

He signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension after staging a hold-in during training camp in 2024, then suffered a multiligament knee injury seven games into the season. He hasn't played a snap since; the 49ers believed he didn't adhere to his rehabilitation protocol, sources told The Athletic's Matt Barrows, and the team placed him on the reserve/left squad list and voided his contract guarantees for 2026.

This past summer, Aiyuk took to social media to air many of his grievances -- against the 49ers, against his former agent and at one point, even against his friend and former college quarterback Jayden Daniels, whom he had been pushing to join in Washington.

The two are back to being on good terms, according to a league source who was granted anonymity to discuss a private matter.

The 49ers waived Aiyuk on Monday, two weeks after the NFL approved his reinstatement. He became a free agent on Tuesday after going unclaimed.

Aiyuk is scheduled to work out for the Commanders during his visit Wednesday, according to a team source. Aiyuk and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have said he's fully healthy and has worked to stay in shape. But Peters reminded that there's a difference between being in shape and in "football shape."

"There's context to everything, and Brandon hasn't played in over two years, and he's coming off a major knee injury," he said. " … As much as you can do those things, you can't replicate what you do out on the football field, in an NFL practice or in an NFL game. So those are the things we're going to look at and see where he's at. I think we'd all be foolish to say that he's going to jump right on to where he left off. But that's what we're going to look at, and our expectations are gonna be accordingly."

And then there's the elephant in the room: Aiyuk's falling out with the 49ers and his social media posts.

Peters told the Junkies that he "can't speak to the last couple years" with Aiyuk because he hasn't spoken with him directly in that time.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing him today and catching up with him," Peters added. "So I can't speak on all that or what happened between him and the 49ers. But what I do remember of him is kind of what I said to you guys earlier. He's a very motivated, self-motivated player who's an extremely hard worker, and he's a smart football player.

"And those are the things that led him to get that contract that he got because he earned all that by doing all those things and doing the right things in and out of the building when I was there. So, looking forward to talking to him today and kind of just checking in on him and seeing how he's doing, how his family's doing and all that."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.