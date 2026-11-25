KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs' run fake went left, but Buffalo Bills linebackers Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano didn't follow. Not in the slightest.

Bernard hopped in the air twice, then dropped into his pass set when he saw Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes keep the ball. Milano, meanwhile -- he was on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt's side -- didn't even turn his head toward Hunt when the fake handoff took place.

The sequence was part of the Chiefs' first play-action attempt in last season's road loss to the Bills. And the moment only continued a Buffalo defensive message in the team's 28-21 victory.

In short, it was this:

We do not respect your run game.

This was a common theme for the Chiefs throughout the 2025 season. Hunt and backfield mate Isiah Pacheco were among the NFL's worst at creating explosive plays, so Bills linebackers reacted accordingly.

They didn't come downhill when it looked like a run. They quickly retreated to passing responsibilities even when a run fake was involved.

And the underlying message was that the Bills were going to make life difficult on Mahomes, first and foremost. If the Chiefs wanted to grind out runs, 5 yards at a time? The Bills seemed more than content to let them try.

Overall, the operation worked. And Mahomes got almost no benefit in this game when his team went play-action to open up passing lanes.

The data tells the story. Per TruMedia and Pro Football Focus' logs, the Chiefs had seven play-action passes against the Bills, going 3-for-6 for 41 yards with a sack. Even that total deserved an asterisk because most of it came on a 29-yard pass completed on a fourth-and-17 when Mahomes ran a fake no one was falling for anyway.

This backdrop matters as the 8-2 Chiefs prepare to face the 9-1 Bills on Thanksgiving night in Buffalo.

The 2026 K.C. offense is a whole lot different from the 2025 version. And at least some of that can be traced back to Buffalo -- and a defense picking on a weakness that was too easy to exploit.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn't specifically reference the Bills defense when he spoke to reporters in his dorm-room office at training camp on Aug. 19, but he might as well have. Back then, he said one of the biggest keys for the upcoming season would be finding a way to get the play-action passing game back.

That would mean forcing linebackers -- like the Bills' -- to start paying attention to the Chiefs' ground game once again.

"You guys can see it. You guys watch the tape. If you watch the Level 2 defenders -- the linebacker area there, or safety coming up in the box -- if we're selling a play-action and those guys are dropping, they're not honoring the run game," Reid said on Aug. 19. "There's something they're seeing and not respecting."

Reid then went on to talk about how, historically, play-action had always been a big part of his offense. Rewatching 2025 film meant coming to grips with the fact that if play-action passes weren't moving defenders, the team needed to re-evaluate what it was even accomplishing by adding a run fake to pass plays.

The biggest overall question, though: How could the Chiefs redo their offensive scheme to put defenders more into recovery mode?

"What it does, it creates seams," Reid said of play-action on Aug. 19. "You've got to be able to shoot the seams. You've got to be able to get that way. We'll see. You guys can tell me how it goes."

K.C. didn't change many of its offensive pieces this offseason, but it did make one huge splash. The team paid up for running back Kenneth Walker III in free agency, believing his ability to create explosive runs could help wrestle back the middle of the field for the passing offense.

How did it all go? Once again, the stats tell quite a story.

Per TruMedia, the Chiefs ranked 22nd in 2025 play-action passing yards with 889. In Mahomes' last four games before his knee injury, his play-action yardage totals were 21, 33, 63 and 5.

Fast forward to today. The Chiefs lead the NFL in play-action passing with 1,026 yards. And Mahomes' last four games? He's gone for 167, 65, 152 and 102 in that setting.

"You can see a difference there," Reid said Tuesday, when comparing this year's play-action to last. "You see there's a reaction. There has to be. It's the same way when we play teams from our defensive standpoint. You have to react, and then you've got to recover from there."

The Bills figure to be a true litmus test, based on their past tendencies. Their inclination has been to be Mahomes-centered with their defensive game plan while taking a wait-and-see approach with the rest.

"If you don't have a run game, the play-action's not going to work," Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson said Tuesday in the team's locker room. "But they do a great job. Kenneth Walker is well-respected around the league and runs hard."

It's also interesting to go back in history and look at K.C.'s last regular-season win at Buffalo. It came in the 2020 season, when the Bills dared the Chiefs to run it before getting gashed for 245 rushing yards, including Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 161 in his team's 26-17 victory.

A balanced attack, in other words, has proved beneficial against this opponent.

"No more important than this week," Reid said of play-action heading into the Bills game. "This defensive line is a good one. The linebackers are very active, good athletes. It's important that we handle it right there."

Mahomes is curious about how all of this will look, too.

Walker is expected back after missing two games with a groin injury, while rookie Emmett Johnson has also shown tackle-breaking ability in his last two starts.

"I'm excited. We've been able to run the ball pretty well throughout the season, and we've gotten better and better at it," Mahomes said. "So whenever we're able to run the ball, it opens up everything else."

It'll be worth paying attention to the picture Mahomes is seeing when he attempts a play-action pass.

At times last season, running those fakes was nearly pointless. Mahomes was left to deliver into passing zones with defenders waiting for the ball while basically ignoring their run-fit responsibilities.

This year's offense, in theory, should make it tougher for Buffalo to play to a tendency that has worked before.

"It'll be another great challenge for us," Mahomes said, "to go out and prove ourselves."

-- The Athletic's Tim Graham contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.