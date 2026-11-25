GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Micah Parsons' teammates have been teasing him lately.

He's been calm. Almost too calm.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon recently joked he had never seen Parsons like that.

"Last year I just had all this energy," Parsons said Monday.

Don't mistake Parsons' lack of energy for fatigue, or his calm for indifference -- and he certainly isn't talking about slowing down on the field. Nixon even said Parsons seemed timid, according to No. 1 himself. Don't confuse that for worry, either.

If anything, Parsons is a lion -- the moniker he adopted as a rookie -- waiting to pounce.

And he's about to show his teeth.

Three hundred forty-seven days.

Fourteen games.

Countless days and nights, hard days and nights, wondering when his time would come.

On Wednesday night, under the bright lights of primetime in Los Angeles, the Packers' best player and one of the NFL's elites returns against the Rams in a virtual must-win game for both 6-4 teams.

"It's built up," Parsons said of his energy. "They like, 'Are you nervous?' No, I'm just so focused. I'm so locked in on what's ahead of me, and I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization and myself and what it means for playoffs."

The Packers were 9-3-1 at the time of Parsons' injury last season. They held first place in the NFC North and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. When Parsons crumbled to the ground Dec. 14 while chasing Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, the Packers were winning that game, too, against the AFC's eventual No. 1 seed. As Parsons collapsed, so too did his team.

Without its finisher -- a player former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley compared to legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera -- Green Bay blew two-score leads against the Broncos, the following week in Chicago and then again at Soldier Field in the playoffs. Without its best player, the team's season ended on a five-game losing streak.

Parsons tore his ACL and meniscus that day nearly a year ago in Denver. To an outsider, his return has taken too long. Some inside 1265 Lombardi Ave., and even Parsons himself, might agree, at least compared to initial expectations.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL the same day and returned in plenty of time for Week 1. Parsons will be making his debut in Week 12.

It's important to understand the severity of Parsons' injury and how that lengthened his rehab. In addition to undergoing left ACL surgery 15 days after the initial injury (once swelling subsided), he underwent a full lateral and medial meniscus repair.

While some walk three weeks after surgery, Parsons' quad was still "fully dead" at that point. He didn't get off crutches until about two months after the procedure.

"Everyone's timelines are different," Parsons said earlier this month after returning to practice. "I had a lot of damage done to my leg, and I think it's a miracle that I'm even standing here today."

Over the past three weeks, Parsons has progressed from individual drills to limited action in 11-on-11 work. Tight end Tucker Kraft recently said Parsons bull-rushed him in practice and has looked great. Coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love agreed.

Parsons said he has received great feedback from teammates and feels "really, really confident" in his body entering his return.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was recently asked how often since taking the Packers job he has game-planned for when Parsons comes back.

"Every day," he said.

So what exactly should we expect when Parsons steps on the field Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium -- a venue he hopes to revisit in February for Super Bowl LXI?

For starters, Parsons will almost certainly be on a snap count. Whether he stays within that snap count is a different story. He cautioned not to expect his normal 50 to 60 plays, though he stopped short of saying he'll obey a strict limit.

"Nah, I think once I'm in the zone, I'm in the zone and people don't really mess with you when you're in a zone," Parsons said. "At this point, we can say every game is gonna be the difference between playoffs or Cancún."

Parsons also said not to expect a consistently All-Pro-caliber player until later in the season. He warned that he'll put some "terrible" plays on film as he establishes his footing in game action, but added there will be flashes of the Parsons who has earned four All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl nods in his first five seasons.

"I know what type of player I am, and I know what type of player I'm gonna be when I come back," he said.

While Gannon has been game planning for Parsons' return since February, Parsons didn't inject himself into those preparations. He said Monday that before asking anything of his new play caller, he wanted to first prove to Gannon what he could do on the field after so much time away.

His teammates have already taken notice. Rookie edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton, a fellow Penn State product, recently watched Parsons practive and asked the veteran if he was always that fast.

"It's just the intent of how we should practice and how we should go about things and how we should be preparing," Parsons told him. "He's learning, and I'm showing coach how good I can move and how I feel and now he's like, 'Man, you feel really confident.' … However they want to incorporate and add to the system, I just got to be open and ready and willing to learn."

The Packers are currently sitting in the same No. 7 seed they've entered the playoffs with in 2023, 2024 and 2025. They've shown flashes of brilliance and spurts of mind-numbing incompetence. Will adding Parsons turn the Packers from good to great, like how they were with him on the field last season? Maybe, but their pass rush hasn't exactly been a problem.

The Packers rank 15th in pressure percentage and 11th in sack rate without Parsons on the edge, according to TruMedia. The likes of Brenton Cox Jr., Dennis-Sutton and Karl Brooks have exceeded expectations along the defensive line. Maybe it would help more if Parsons played offensive line, but nobody inside the building is complaining about adding an elite player to an already stout defense.

Even if Parsons is only his typical self in small increments until later in the year, they'll take it.

"He's one of the best players in the National Football League," wide receiver Christian Watson said. "So to get him back out there, just his presence out there will be big time for us. Obviously just the energy that he'll bring just with his play style and even his energy on the sideline will be huge, so definitely excited for him to be back out there."

When Parsons steps between the white lines Wednesday night, his family and friends will be in the stands. Parsons bluntly said he doesn't care for their support as much as they'd like, viewing friends and family as distractions when he just wants to play.

Maybe that shows just how locked in Parsons is. And when a player of his caliber sets his sights on something, good luck stopping him.

"I've achieved everything that I've wanted in my career except for the big one," Parsons said, referring to the Super Bowl. "That's kind of like my own mindset, and through the (Nick) Saban documentary, I learned just stay in the process of every day. Own my process today, so I owned it today. I got another process tomorrow. And God willing, I'll have another process Wednesday night, and that'll be the start of this new journey."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.