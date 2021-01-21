AFC unsung heroes: Naming one under-the-radar stud on each team

Higgins established a close on-field relationship with Baker Mayfield back in 2018, when Mayfield was a rookie, and even after Higgins was essentially written out of the majority of Cleveland's game plans in 2019, he re-signed with the Browns, reportedly for less money than what was offered elsewhere. That bet paid off for the Browns, who saw Mayfield turn to Higgins frequently following a season-ending injury to Odell Beckham Jr in Week 7. Higgins played a key role in Cleveland's passing offense alongside Jarvis Landry, occupying the intermediate level of the field to make timely grabs in clutch moments down the stretch in the Browns' run to the playoffs. From Week 8 to Week 17, Higgins gained 2.3 yards per route run, the 14th most among receivers with a minimum of 150 routes run. As a result of his increased involvement, the fifth-year pro posted a career season, catching 37 passes for 599 yards (16.2 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. He was inches from a touchdown reception in a Divisional Round loss, and though his fumble cost the Browns a chance to score before the half against the Chiefs, it shouldn't be what folks remember "Hollywood" for. Instead, they should think first of his timely catches and occasional walks down the end-zone's red carpet.