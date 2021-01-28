NFC unsung heroes: Naming one under-the-radar stud on each team

If Ridley duplicates his production from 2020 next season, he'll no longer qualify for this list, because folks simply won't be able to look elsewhere for places to direct praise on the Falcons' roster. Ridley shredded defenses this season, catching 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. While we think of Julio Jones as Atlanta's big-play threat, it was actually Ridley hitting the home runs, catching 51 passes for 1,077 yards and six touchdowns on passes of 10-plus air yards. Those marks were good for the most receptions and yards, and his six scores tied for 11th-most in the NFL. If that didn't teach us a lesson, we also learned Matt Ryan absolutely loved to air it out when Ridley was in his crosshairs. No player in the NFL accounted for a higher air-yardage total or air-yards share than Ridley, who was the only receiver to break 2,000 air yards when targeted. Looks like that first-round pick was worth it.