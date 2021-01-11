Bears WR Allen Robinson on free agency, future: 'Everything is on the table'

Allen Robinson﻿'s production in Chicago has gone overlooked by many over the last two seasons because of the Bears' offensive struggles, but his output won't be ignored when it comes to negotiating a new contract.

That new contract just might not come with the Bears. Robinson is mere months from free agency after playing out the length of his three-year deal with Chicago, and after posting his second-best receiving total in a single season with a 102-catch, 1,250-yard campaign, he's in line to make good money. The problem is, if the last year has been any sort of indicator, there isn't exactly a reason to be encouraged about his chances of signing a long-term deal with the Bears.

"I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days," Robinson said when talking with reporters Monday, via ESPN.com.

Chicago and Robinson didn't, though, with the receiver momentarily voicing his displeasure early in the season before deciding to handle the matter after 2020 was finished. That finish arrived with the Bears' 21-9 wild-card loss to the Saints, and the clock is officially ticking on their chances of extending this marriage.

Robinson would be an ideal candidate for the franchise tag if the two sides can't come to an agreement, but like any active player, he'd very much like to avoid it. When asked if a tag fit his preferences, Robinson chose to avoid self-incrimination.

"I plead the fifth," Robinson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

Robinson's production is impossible to discount. He's broken 1,100 yards in each of his last two seasons, scored 13 touchdowns combined between 2019 and 2020, and led the league in yards gained on corner routes last season, all while playing with two different quarterbacks (﻿Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles﻿) in an offense that has been anything but consistent. Robinson finished ninth in the entire league in receiving yards, proving to be a volume receiver who does more than enough in the passing game.

He's worth the money and sounds as if he wants to be there for the long run, but admitted Monday "everything is on the table" in regards to his future. Judging by the tone of Robinson's responses, he doesn't seem too sure he'll be back -- at least not on ideal terms for him.

"I do have a great fondness for this city and for this organization," Robinson said, via 670 AM The Score. "Unfortunately, in a (contract) situation like this, that's not the only thing that matters. ... There are more things that weigh out than just the fondness of something."

Chicago has to figure out where it's heading at quarterback thanks to neither Trubisky or Foles proving to be the guy in 2020. It also has to decide how it will proceed in other areas, including coaching staff and potentially even front office.