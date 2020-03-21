Around the NFL

WR Nelson Agholor signing 1-year deal with Raiders

Published: Mar 21, 2020 at 07:54 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Nelson Agholor's next stop is Las Vegas.

Agholor is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

The Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald first reported the news.

After five seasons in Philadelphia, the Eagles' 2015 first-round draft choice is moving on to the Raiders, bestowing upon them another experienced option in the passing game.

So far, the Raiders' pass catchers look like returning talent Tyrell Williams, Zay Jones, second-year slot Hunter Renfrow, standout tight end Darren Waller and future Hall of Famer Jason Witten. And now Agholor, who's still just 26.

A solid complementary option in the passing game, Agholor was one of many Eagles receivers dealing with injuries in 2019 and missed five games as he tallied 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns. His best seasons were 2017-18 in which he had more than 60 catches and more than 700 yards receiving in each campaign with a career-high of eight touchdowns in 2017.

That kind of production would be welcomed in Las Vegas.

