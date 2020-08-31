NFL training camp winners/losers: Philip Rivers-T.Y. Hilton bromance blooming; Le'Veon Bell-Jets divorce looming?

Scotty Miller, Buccaneers wide receiver: When Tom Brady calls you "trustworthy," you can trust that plenty of snaps are coming. Miller has taken hold of the Bucs' No. 3 wideout position.

Zach Cunningham, Texans linebacker: In a league looking for linebackers who can cover, Cunningham just earned a massive extension from the Texans for his run-stopping ability. Bill O'Brien hasn't been shy about handing out some big contracts since taking over as general manager, with Cunningham joining Laremy Tunsil and Whitney Mercilus as beneficiaries. I love watching Cunningham play -- the 25-year-old's as good a tackler as there is in football. It's hard to imagine the Texans keeping fellow inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney past this season because two highly paid inside linebackers who don't excel in coverage is one too many.

Damien Harris, Patriots running back: Harris gobbled up more first-team reps and catches from Cam Newton as training camp wore on. He has a strong chance to displace Sony Michel as James White's primary tag-team partner in the Patriots' backfield.

Saints' secondary depth: Janoris Jenkins has been one of the "stars" of training camp, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. This sparked my attention because Jenkins is one of the keys to the Saints' defense and he is one of the most erratic players in the NFL. When he's good, he's very, very good. When he's not engaged, he can hurt a defense. It sounds like he's dialed in on a secondary where he doesn't have to be the best cornerback. New Orleans' defensive backfield is radically deep, an impressive turnaround for what was once one of the worst units in football.

Jordan Reed, 49ers tight end: I don't need to go over Reed's injury history and the risk he's taking by playing after so many concussions. His real test will come in the regular season. Still, in a rough camp for the 49ers, Reed emerging late last week as Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target is intriguing. A healthy Reed alongside George Kittle would change the complexion of San Francisco's offense.

Second-round rookie wide receivers: Rams wideout Van Jefferson's long grab at the team's scrimmage put an exclamation point on what has been a strong first camp by all accounts. He's earned a spot in the L.A. rotation to start the year.

Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool may have a similar rotational role on a deep Steelers WR corps after making a number of red-zone catches throughout camp. It turns out that being extremely large may be a feature for catching passes in the NFL, not a bug.

Philip Rivers-to-T.Y. Hilton hype: Colts camp has been mostly quiet. The practice reports indicate Rivers has looked at home in coach Frank Reich's offense and that they've focused on short passes. A deep shot to Hilton during the team's scrimmage, however, was part of a growing Hilton-Rivers bromance.

"The best receivers I have been around, they have a great feel for the game, and T.Y. has that, whether it be throttling on a route or being ready for a back-shoulder or a little bit of that unspoken communication that you have that we can kind of get on the same page," Rivers said. "We've been able to have some of those type moments throughout training camp. That will only continue to grow."