Around the NFL

Eagles rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) could miss start of season

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 07:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jalen Reagor opened camp buzzing around the field, causing hype about what the rookie receiver could bring to the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. That plan could be on hold to start the season.

The first-round pick exited practice early Sunday with a shoulder injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football that Reagor dislocated his shoulder and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks. No surgery is needed and a firm timeline for his recovery is not yet in place, but Reagor could miss the season opener, which kicks off Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team.

The good news is that the TCU product avoided serious injury that could have wiped out all or most of his rookie campaign. With the season kicking off in 13 days, however, he appears likely to miss a game or two.

Reagor seems optimistic he won't be out long.

The trend of Eagles receivers suffering injury continues from last season when the corps was decimated. The speedy Reagor had been turning heads early in training camp with his ability to separate from defenders and make plays on the ball. We'll have to wait to see how his play translates to in-game action.

With Alshon Jeffery still on PUP, if the speedy Reagor can't go Week 1, the Eagles appear set to deploy DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as its top three receivers to start the 2020 season.

