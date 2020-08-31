Eagles rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) could miss start of season

Jalen Reagor opened camp buzzing around the field, causing hype about what the rookie receiver could bring to the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. That plan could be on hold to start the season.

The first-round pick exited practice early Sunday with a shoulder injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football that Reagor dislocated his shoulder and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks. No surgery is needed and a firm timeline for his recovery is not yet in place, but Reagor could miss the season opener, which kicks off Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team.

The good news is that the TCU product avoided serious injury that could have wiped out all or most of his rookie campaign. With the season kicking off in 13 days, however, he appears likely to miss a game or two.