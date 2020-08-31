Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is back and expected to practice. He left training camp after his mother passed away on Saturday. The Dolphins also signed receiver Andy Jones and waived linebacker James Crawford.
- The Los Angeles Chargers announced that safety Derwin James Jr., suffered a right knee injury during yesterday's practice. James will continue to be evaluated, and a timeframe for his return has not yet been determined.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars waived former fourth-overall pick running back Leonard Fournette.
- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was excused from practice today, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
- The Chicago Bears have re-signed rookie running back Napoleon Maxwell and placed first-year cornerback Michael Joseph on IR, the team announced.
- The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu and placed fullback Nick Bawden on the Reserve/Injured list.
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Andre Smith, a seventh-round pick in 2018, has been waived, the team announced.
- The New York Jets officially announced the signing of signed veteran receiver Donte Moncrief. In a corresponding move, the team released kicker Brett Maher.
- The Washington Football Team have signed wideout Tony Brown and released Darvin Kidsy Jr.
- The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Jalen Davis, which brings their roster down to 74.
- The Indianapolis Colts have removed safety Julian Blackmon from the Active/Non-Football Injury List. Coach Frank Reich said defensive tackle Sheldon Day (knee) is still making progress after what the coach called a "freak" injury during an early camp drill. Tight end Trey Burton's calf injury will have him miss a at least two weeks.